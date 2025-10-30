PUBG adds AI squadmates that listen, loot, and fight like real players — powered by NVIDIA’s ACE tech

ACE is NVIDIA’s advanced AI character technology. It’s designed to help people in-game, giving them someone to play with who can listen, speak, understand the game, and make decisions like a real player.

PUBG Ally will use this technology, giving players an AI companion who follows orders, finds gear, and talks to them in-game. Testing begins in early 2026 through PUBG Arcade, starting with English, Korean, and Chinese players to collect feedback.

The AI tool is meant for players who need a teammate or want help learning the game.