Xbox Ally 2026 update roadmap — Improvements for gaming on Windows 11 and next-gen Xbox in detail

The Xbox Ally is good. But what if it was amazing?

The Xbox Ally is pretty great out of the box, at least if you're heavily in the Xbox ecosystem.

For users who frequently use Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere titles, or PC Game Pass, the Xbox Ally is a great companion (ally?) for anyone actively in that ecosystem. Things get a little blurry when you step outside of that experience, however. And even within it, a ton of polish is still needed.

Whether it's pre-installed, unnecessary apps like Microsoft Teams, hours upon hours of out-of-the-box updates, or inconsistencies in things like text inputs and controller navigation can frustrate the experience.