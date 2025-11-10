Xbox Ally 2026 update roadmap — Improvements for gaming on Windows 11 and next-gen Xbox in detail

News
By published

The Xbox Ally is pretty decent out of the box, but there's a lot to fix up and improve. Here's what we know is coming for the Xbox Ally in 2026, which also offers a glimpse at the next-gen Xbox, too.

Xbox Ally Xbox App
The Xbox Ally is good. But what if it was amazing? (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The Xbox Ally is pretty great out of the box, at least if you're heavily in the Xbox ecosystem.

For users who frequently use Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Play Anywhere titles, or PC Game Pass, the Xbox Ally is a great companion (ally?) for anyone actively in that ecosystem. Things get a little blurry when you step outside of that experience, however. And even within it, a ton of polish is still needed.