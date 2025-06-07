All known AMD Ryzen Z2 Series gaming handheld chips and how they are rumored to compare
AMD Z1 chips were largely considered the best gaming handheld processors of the last generation, but now we have the next-gen Z2 Series. Here's what we know about them so far.
If you've been keeping up with the Windows gaming handheld world, then you're likely very aware of the AMD Ryzen Z1 line of gaming handheld APUs (accelerated processing units). But we're now at the point where AMD has been slowly releasing its next-gen Ryzen Z2 line of chips in next-gen gaming handhelds.
Between official announcements and leaks, we've learned that the Z2 Series of handheld chips is comprised of at least five processors. Here's how they compare and what we know about them so far.
Chip
Silicon
CPU Core
Graphics
Ryzen AI Z2* Extreme
AMD Strix Point
8x Zen5/c
16x RDNA3.5 CU (Radeon 890M) w/ XDNA2 NPU
Ryzen Z2 Extreme
AMD Strix Point
8x Zen5/c
16x RDNA3.5 CU (Radeon 890M)
Ryzen Z2
AMD Hawk Point
8x Zen4
12x RDNA3 CU (Radeon 780M)
Ryzen Z1 Extreme
AMD Phoenix1
8x Zen4
12x RDNA3 CU (Radeon 780M)
Ryzen Z2 Go
AMD Rembrandt
8x Zen3+
12x RDNA2 CU (Radeon 680M)
Ryzen Z2-A*
AMD Van Gogh
4x Zen2
8x RDNA2 CU
Ryzen Z1
AMD Phoenix2
6x Zen4/c
4x RDNA3 CU (Radeon 740M)
*The Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and Ryzen Z2-A have not officially been revealed. The information listed for these chips is based off of rumors, leaks or educated guesses, so take them with a grain of salt.
As of right now, AMD has only officially revealed information for three Z2 chips: The Z2 Go (made exclusively for Lenovo Legion Go S), Z2, and Z2 Extreme. That said, the Z2 and Z2 Extreme chips have not launched yet.
Multiple rumors have indicated that there will also be a Z2-A with Van Gogh silicon as well as an AI Z2 Extreme chip that has an NPU (neural processing unit) and possibly an AMD Strix Point CPU Core (Source: @AnhPhuH). Of course, any Windows handheld with an AI processor is technically an AI PC.
Overall, the AI Z2 Extreme will likely be the most powerful APU, capable of handling the graphically straining games better than the other chips in the series. Since it's an AI processor, the NPU can help take some of the load off of the CPU and GPU to help the device run more efficiently as a whole.
Based on rumors surrounding the AMD Ryzen Z2-A APU, it seems likely that this chip will have modest performance compared to the Legion Go S's Z2 Go, while still being a step up from the Z1 chip found in the base configuration of the original ASUS ROG Ally.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
More AMD Z2 Series-powered gaming handhelds are expected to launch this year and next year. For instance, we're anticipating the ROG Ally 2 and Legion Go 2 to have Z2 Extreme configurations. But, as of right now, there are no release dates for these handhelds.
AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z2 Series FAQ
How is AMD Z1 Series different from Z2 Series?
The Z2 Series chips are next-gen gaming handheld processors following the first iteration of Z1 Series chips.
Higher-end, Z2 Series chips offer faster CPU speeds, better power efficiency, better graphics, and newer architecture than Z1 Series. In other words, games might run more smoothly and efficiently on a handheld with a higher-end Z2 Series chip.
However, the Z2 Go and Z2-A chips are designed around simpler gaming and aren't as powerful as Z2, Z2 Extreme, or AI Z2 Extreme.
Which AMD Ryzen Z2 chip is best for gaming handhelds?
The Ryzen Z2 Extreme is likely offers the best gaming handheld performance out of the series, but will likely be more expensive than most of the other options. However, it's hard pin down chip performance before all of the AMD Z2 chips come out and we've had a chance to test them. The rumored Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme will likely cost more than the others since AI processors do tend to be more costly.
Which AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z2 Series chip should I get?
We still haven't been able to test many of these chips since they haven't released yet. However, we can easily recommend the Z1 Extreme as a great gaming handheld APU for more intensive handheld gaming. If the next generation truly improves upon the original one, than the AI Z2 Extreme will likely be our top recommended handheld APU. That said, if you simply want a cloud gaming device, you might be better served with a Z1 or Z2.
Which AMD Ryzen Z2 Series chip should I avoid?
Of the Z1 and Z2 chips that have released thus far, the Z2 Go made exclusively for Legion Go devices, is the one that we suggest you avoid. It is costlier than Z1 Extreme, but doesn't offer enough power to keep up with the previous chip generation. Lenovo has stated that the Z2 Go conserves power and helps the battery last longer, but in our own testing, the Z2 Go-powered Legion Go S still had a relatively short battery life like Z1 Extreme handhelds.
Which gaming handhelds have Z2 Series chips?
Lenovo Legion Go S - Z2 Go
Lenovo Legion Go 2 (prototype) - Z2 Extreme
ASUS ROG Ally 2 (rumored) - Z2 Extreme
Self-professed gaming geek Rebecca Spear is one of Windows Central's editors and reviewers with a focus on gaming handhelds, mini PCs, PC gaming, and laptops. When she isn't checking out the latest games on Xbox Game Pass, PC, ROG Ally, or Steam Deck; she can be found digital drawing with a Wacom tablet. She's written thousands of articles with everything from editorials, reviews, previews, features, previews, and hardware reviews over the last few years. If you need information about anything gaming-related, her articles can help you out. She also loves testing game accessories and any new tech on the market. You can follow her @rrspear on X (formerly Twitter).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.