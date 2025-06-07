Many of the next gaming handhelds will run on one of five AMD Ryzen Z2 chips.

If you've been keeping up with the Windows gaming handheld world, then you're likely very aware of the AMD Ryzen Z1 line of gaming handheld APUs (accelerated processing units). But we're now at the point where AMD has been slowly releasing its next-gen Ryzen Z2 line of chips in next-gen gaming handhelds.

Between official announcements and leaks, we've learned that the Z2 Series of handheld chips is comprised of at least five processors. Here's how they compare and what we know about them so far.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Ryzen Z1 and Z2 Series chips (listed by power)* Chip Silicon CPU Core Graphics Ryzen AI Z2* Extreme AMD Strix Point 8x Zen5/c 16x RDNA3.5 CU (Radeon 890M) w/ XDNA2 NPU Ryzen Z2 Extreme AMD Strix Point 8x Zen5/c 16x RDNA3.5 CU (Radeon 890M) Ryzen Z2 AMD Hawk Point 8x Zen4 12x RDNA3 CU (Radeon 780M) Ryzen Z1 Extreme AMD Phoenix1 8x Zen4 12x RDNA3 CU (Radeon 780M) Ryzen Z2 Go AMD Rembrandt 8x Zen3+ 12x RDNA2 CU (Radeon 680M) Ryzen Z2-A* AMD Van Gogh 4x Zen2 8x RDNA2 CU Ryzen Z1 AMD Phoenix2 6x Zen4/c 4x RDNA3 CU (Radeon 740M)

*The Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme and Ryzen Z2-A have not officially been revealed. The information listed for these chips is based off of rumors, leaks or educated guesses, so take them with a grain of salt.

As of right now, AMD has only officially revealed information for three Z2 chips: The Z2 Go (made exclusively for Lenovo Legion Go S), Z2, and Z2 Extreme. That said, the Z2 and Z2 Extreme chips have not launched yet.

Multiple rumors have indicated that there will also be a Z2-A with Van Gogh silicon as well as an AI Z2 Extreme chip that has an NPU (neural processing unit) and possibly an AMD Strix Point CPU Core (Source: @AnhPhuH). Of course, any Windows handheld with an AI processor is technically an AI PC.

Overall, the AI Z2 Extreme will likely be the most powerful APU, capable of handling the graphically straining games better than the other chips in the series. Since it's an AI processor, the NPU can help take some of the load off of the CPU and GPU to help the device run more efficiently as a whole.

The ROG Ally X features a Z1 Extreme. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Based on rumors surrounding the AMD Ryzen Z2-A APU, it seems likely that this chip will have modest performance compared to the Legion Go S's Z2 Go, while still being a step up from the Z1 chip found in the base configuration of the original ASUS ROG Ally.

More AMD Z2 Series-powered gaming handhelds are expected to launch this year and next year. For instance, we're anticipating the ROG Ally 2 and Legion Go 2 to have Z2 Extreme configurations. But, as of right now, there are no release dates for these handhelds.

AMD Ryzen Z1 and Z2 Series FAQ

How is AMD Z1 Series different from Z2 Series? The Z2 Series chips are next-gen gaming handheld processors following the first iteration of Z1 Series chips. Higher-end, Z2 Series chips offer faster CPU speeds, better power efficiency, better graphics, and newer architecture than Z1 Series. In other words, games might run more smoothly and efficiently on a handheld with a higher-end Z2 Series chip. However, the Z2 Go and Z2-A chips are designed around simpler gaming and aren't as powerful as Z2, Z2 Extreme, or AI Z2 Extreme.

Which AMD Ryzen Z2 chip is best for gaming handhelds? The Ryzen Z2 Extreme is likely offers the best gaming handheld performance out of the series, but will likely be more expensive than most of the other options. However, it's hard pin down chip performance before all of the AMD Z2 chips come out and we've had a chance to test them. The rumored Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme will likely cost more than the others since AI processors do tend to be more costly.

Which AMD Ryzen Z1 or Z2 Series chip should I get? We still haven't been able to test many of these chips since they haven't released yet. However, we can easily recommend the Z1 Extreme as a great gaming handheld APU for more intensive handheld gaming. If the next generation truly improves upon the original one, than the AI Z2 Extreme will likely be our top recommended handheld APU. That said, if you simply want a cloud gaming device, you might be better served with a Z1 or Z2.

Which AMD Ryzen Z2 Series chip should I avoid? Of the Z1 and Z2 chips that have released thus far, the Z2 Go made exclusively for Legion Go devices, is the one that we suggest you avoid. It is costlier than Z1 Extreme, but doesn't offer enough power to keep up with the previous chip generation. Lenovo has stated that the Z2 Go conserves power and helps the battery last longer, but in our own testing, the Z2 Go-powered Legion Go S still had a relatively short battery life like Z1 Extreme handhelds.