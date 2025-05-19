As reported by GamesRadar, during Computex 2025, MSI revealed its latest Windows gaming handheld: the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM. But, unlike the previous entries in the Claw line, this upcoming device will be the first to not have an Intel APU (accelerated processing unit).

Instead, it will feature a next-gen AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, the follow-up to the AMD Z1 line seen in ASUS ROG Ally, Ally X, Lenovo Legion Go, and other gaming handhelds.

Aside from the processor, the Claw A8 BZ2EM is comparable to the MSI Claw 8 AI+ in many ways. They both feature 8-inch displays that support up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1920 x 1200 resolution while offering up to 24GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 SSD.

Most visually striking, is the fact that the Claw A8 BZ2EM will be available in either a white or what appears to be a lime green. This vibrant color, alone, helps it to stand out amid the sea of mostly black or white portable PC gaming systems.

Unfortunately, we don't yet know when this handheld will release, nor do we know how much it will cost. However, it will likely have a similar MSRP to the MSI Claw 8 AI+, which currently sells for $999.99 at Best Buy (although it originally had a $899.99 price point).

As seen in my MSI Claw 8 AI+ review, I was really impressed by the performance of this Intel-toting device. It's easily the best premium choice for any gamer that wants to see the highest FPS (frames per second) possible on a handheld. It's just been really hard to get ahold of.

Another upcoming Z2 Extreme handheld

AMD Z2 Extreme is the next-gen handheld processor for upcoming portable gaming systems. (Image credit: AMD | Windows Central)

Handheld enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the release of Z2 Extreme portable gaming devices, which are expected to largely improve performance over the Z1 Extreme.

The Z2 Extreme is expected in upcoming ASUS ROG Ally 2 and Lenovo Legion Go 2. Now, the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM joins their number. However, the Z2 Extreme hasn't released yet and it doesn't have an official release date either.

As of right now, the only chip available from the AMD Ryzen Z2 line is the Z2 Go, found exclusively in Lenovo Legion Go S.

But, as you can see in my colleague Zachary Boddy's Lenovo Legion Go S review, this Z2 Go chip is rather unimpressive, only providing similar performance to the now outdated (although beloved) Steam Deck.

Thankfully, the Z2 Extreme is supposed to be a far more powerful offering compared to the Z2 Go and should also be better than the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V found in the MSI Claw 8 AI+.

The Intel Core Ultra 7 258V offers eight cores, eight threads with eight graphics cores, a 4.8GHz max clock speed, 12MB cache, and a TDP range of 15W to 35 W. Meanwhile, the Ryzen Z2 Extreme features eight cores, 18 threads with 16 graphics cores, a 5 GHz max clock speed, 24MB cache, and a TDP range of 17W to 37W.

We'll have to conduct our own testing when the chip launches to see exactly how well it performs, but based on its specs, it should offer better playing experience than the Intel Core Ultra.

Handheld gaming is about to get even better

I personally am very excited to get my hands on Z2 Extreme handhelds like the MSI Claw A8 BZ2EM. Over the course of the last couple of years, MSI has greatly improved its handheld presence and is currently the only company to have both an Intel and an AMD configuration in its handheld line.

While I'm looking forward to the power that Z2 Extreme will likely provide, I also hope that other companies producing handhelds take a cue from MSI and start producing handhelds with more interesting color schemes.