Lenovo Legion Go S FAQ: Leaks, rumors, and everything you need to know

A few months back, our own Jez Corden exclusively broke the news that Lenovo would be releasing a smaller and more affordable version of its Legion Go gaming handheld—a Legion Go Lite if you will. Since then, we've learned a bit more about this new device due to what seems to be a slip-up caused by Lenovo itself. This is also how we know that the official name for this handheld is Legion Go S.

So, what exactly is the Legion Go S? What kind of specs can you expect from it? And when will it enter the market? I'll answer all of these questions or speculate with the best educated responses that I can. Let's dive in.

What is Legion Go S?

Legion Go is a versatile gaming handheld with a built-in kickstand and detachable controllers. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

What is Legion Go S? It's a smaller version of Lenovo's original PC gaming handheld, and it will likely be cheaper, too.

The PC gaming handheld market has been very busy of late, first with the release of the Steam Deck and then with additional competition from ASUS ROG Ally, Legion Go, the failed MSI Claw, and more. Most of these devices (aside from that last one) have seen decent success in varying degrees.

Now that the first wave of devices is out, these various OEMs have either moved onto an additional variant or else have plans in the pipeline for one. We've seen this with the release of the Steam Deck OLED and improved ROG Ally X. As such, it's not at all surprising to see that Lenovo is working on a different Legion Go model.

Legion Go S: Leaks

Lenovo seems to have leaked the Legion Go S itself. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Is Legion Go S a real gaming handheld? Yes. We at Windows Central exclusively broke the news that Lenovo would be releasing a lighter version of the Legion Go. But we know its official name is Legion Go S. How was this information discovered? It was thanks to some eagle-eyed internet users who spotted some new spec details on the Lenovo website that didn't match up with what we know about the original device. In other words, it seems that someone at Lenovo accidentally leaked some spec details about this upcoming Legion Go S before an official announcement.

Legion Go's launch anniversary is in October, so that could be when the new Go S launches. (Image credit: Evan Blass, @evleaks)

When will Legion Go S release? There is currently no official release date for the Legion Go S. However, if I were to guess, I'd say that we might see this device launch in October, around the anniversary of the Legion Go. This puts it in a prime position for holiday sales as well.

We've already seen something similar with ASUS. The rival company launched the improved and updated ROG Ally X roughly a year after the original device released. It's not uncommon for laptop and PC manufacturers to regularly release new models each year, so this could be what happens with top-selling gaming handhelds going forward.

Having the Legion Go S available on store shelves in October means that the device could be fresh in people's minds as they go into the holiday season. As such, it's often a tactic for various companies to release their tech within the last three months of the year, so that could be what Lenovo does. I'll keep an eye out and will update this page if we learn more.

Legion Go S: Design and color speculation

The original Legion Go only comes in black. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

What are the design differences on Legion Go S? We don't know much about the Legion Go S as of yet. The original gaming handheld only came in black, so it's very possible Lenovo could change the base color to help the Go S stand out better. We've previously seen this color-change technique with the dual-color Nintendo Switch to single-color Switch Lite and with the white ASUS ROG Ally to the black Ally X (learn more in my ROG Ally X review or ROG Ally X vs. ROG Ally comparison). Outside of that, the Legion Go S seems to have a smaller screen and perhaps a few other port changes. I'll update you when we learn more.

Legion Go S: Specs speculation

The original Legion Go offers two USB-C ports. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

What are Legion Go S specs? There are many unknowns about the Legion Go S right now. However, we do know that it will have a smaller 7-inch display compared to the original device's 8.8-inch display. Lenovo's Legion Go FAQ section also seems to have revealed that this device will have its own HDMI port and a more efficient dual fan system than the original handheld (thanks, VideoCardz).

Does Legion Go S have detachable controllers? Lenovo hasn't released this information yet. However, if the plan is to make the Legion Go S more compact and affordable, then removing the complex detaching gamepads will help reduce the cost.

Does Legion Go S support VRR? As of right now, we do not officially know whether or not the smaller Legion Go Lite or Legion Go S supports VRR (variable refresh rate). However, it's very possible that it doesn't since the original device also lacked VRR support.

While gaming handhelds are very in right now, they have several limitations that could be improved upon. As such, it's not at all surprising that Lenovo is refining its original Legion Go model design. A better cooling system could improve battery life and system efficiency. Meanwhile, having an HDMI port could offer direct connectivity with TVs and gaming monitors in a way we haven't yet seen from a gaming handheld. If it takes after the Nintendo Switch Lite, then it's likely that the Legion Go S won't have detachable controllers, which will also contribute to a price reduction.

Honestly, outside of battery life, the biggest thing Lenovo needs to improve is game performance. Sure, having a 144Hz refresh rate on a relatively massive 8.8-inch gaming handheld display makes visuals look really good, but the lack of VRR means this handheld doesn't offer as good motion clarity and game performance as ROG Ally and Ally X, which both have VRR. If the Legion Go S supports VRR, that will be a huge step in the right direction.

Legion Go S: Price speculation

The original Legion Go sells for $699.99, so the Legion Go S will be less than that. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

How much is Legion Go S? The official price of the Legion Go S hasn't been revealed yet. However, if the Legion Go S is designed to be a smaller and more compact device, then it will likely cost less than the original Legion Go. Considering that the Legion Go has an MSRP of $699.99, I expect the Legion Go S to sell for $599.99 or thereabouts. It might be even less than that if the smaller handheld doesn't have detachable controllers.

Legion Go S: UI & Software

Lenovo Legion Go recently got a meaty UI makeover, and it might have been made for the Legion Go S's benefit. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

Does Legion Go S have an updated UI? Lenovo recently launched an overhauled user interface (UI) for the original Legion Go. This brought additional settings options and more intuitive navigation to the handheld. The new UI will likely be in place for the Legion Go S as well.

We've seen something like this with the ROG Ally. That handheld launched with a decent interface, but then ASUS decided to overhaul the program and launched a much-improved version with the new Ally X. At that point, the UI was also brought to the original Ally via an update.

As such, it's very possible that one of the driving forces behind the Legion Go UI makeover was to improve the Legion Go S user experience.

Legion Go S: Battery life speculation

The original Legion Go usually only lasts about two hours during gaming sessions. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

How long does Legion Go S battery life last? This is hard to say since the complete specs for the Legion Go S haven't been released yet. I know from my own experience with the original Legion Go that it tends to only last around two hours on average. If the Legion Go S has a smaller screen and any battery life improvements, it might last longer than that, but likely not by much.

The biggest problem facing gaming handhelds today is battery life. On average, most gaming handhelds can only last up to an average of two hours or less during gaming sessions. So even if the Legion Go S improves upon the original device's battery life, we shouldn't expect it to be a vast improvement overall.

Get ready for another gaming handheld

I first tried the Legion Go shortly after it launched. I was very sick at the time, and so I found the detachable controllers and kickstand especially helpful for playing the device while in bed. However, this handheld is both huge and expensive, which makes it unappealing to many people. Having a smaller and more affordable alternative could help provide the gaming handheld experience some people are looking for.

We at Windows Central will continue to keep an eye out for any additional Legion Go S or Legion Go Lite news and will update this article as we discover more.