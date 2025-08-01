Lenovo Legion Go 2 — Rumors, price leaks, and everything you need to know

The Legion Go 2 is an upcoming Windows 11 handheld gaming PC.

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is the successor to Lenovo’s original Legion Go, which first launched in 2023.

It is designed to compete with other handheld gaming PCs releasing this year, such as the Xbox Ally X and Xbox Ally. This new device will potentially offer similar levels of performance while retaining popular features like detachable controllers.

In this article, we will cover common questions, confirmed details, leaks, and expectations. Official information is still limited, but new details are always emerging.

What is the Lenovo Legion Go 2?

A microSD card reader was located on the bottom of the Legion Go 2 prototype at CES 2025. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 is a gaming handheld that follows a Nintendo Switch-like form factor but runs Windows 11 as its main operating system. It is positioned to compete directly with devices like the Xbox Ally, Xbox Ally X, the MSI Claw A8, and other PC handhelds from brands such as OneXPlayer and AYANEO.

Like the original Legion Go, the Legion Go 2 features detachable controllers, a built-in kickstand, and a trackpad, giving players multiple ways to enjoy their games. This design allows for handheld play, tabletop gaming, or using the controllers separately for added flexibility.

Praised for its large display and modular design, the Legion Go quickly became a go-to handheld for many. Now the Legion Go 2 looks to refine that formula and build on what worked so well the first time around, while improving on the things that didn’t quite work.

With the handheld gaming space heating up in 2025, the question is whether Lenovo’s unique take can carve out a place among strong competitors or if it will struggle to stand out in an increasingly crowded market.

When is the Legion Go 2 releasing?

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 prototype at CES 2025 was powered by an AMD Z2 Extreme. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The Lenovo Legion Go 2 was first announced at CES 2025, where Lenovo confirmed that a launch is planned for later this year.

More recently, hints from Lenovo Latin America’s social media team suggest a possible September 2025 launch window, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Many industry watchers expect Lenovo to open pre-orders or make a formal announcement by September at the very least, with shipping likely to follow in late Q3 or early Q4 2025.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 price leaks

Image 1 of 2 The Legion Go 2 prototype at CES features a fingerprint reader on top. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The prototype also features the FPS mode first seen on the original Legion Go. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

A prototype video leak suggested a price of around $1,000 USD for the Legion Go 2, though this figure was tied to a high-end configuration and has not been officially confirmed.

For context, the original Legion Go launched at $699 USD for the base configuration, but the upgraded OLED display, enhanced hardware, and market conditions could very well push the Legion Go 2’s price closer to or even beyond $1,000 USD.

It’s difficult to pin down an exact price due to current market conditions, but recent leaks for the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X suggest those devices could be priced at €599 and €899, respectively.

A direct one-to-one currency conversion would put the Xbox Ally at nearly $699 USD and the Xbox Ally X at around $1,050 USD. While actual region prices may vary, this could give an idea of where Lenovo may price its Legion Go 2.

Lenovo Legion Go 2 specs

The Legion Go 2 will support VRR unlike the original Legion Go handheld. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

Finalized Legion Go 2 specs haven't been officially revealed yet. However, the prototype shown off at CES 2025 featured an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme, AMD Radeon 780M, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 74 Whr battery, and an 8.8-inch OLED display that reached up to 144Hz and hit a resolution of 1920x1200.

It's very possible that the specs of the final product could be different. Additionally, Lenovo is expected to release at least two configurations of the Legion Go 2.

Based on leaks and rumors, the upcoming Legion Go 2 is at least expected to feature AMD’s Z2 (non-Extreme) chipset, an 8-core Zen4 processor, delivering solid performance for a handheld.

Graphics are rumored to be powered via AMD Radeon 780M, a 12-CU RDNA3 GPU (graphics processing unit) capable of running most modern titles, at low to medium settings depending on the title. That said, I’d expect 30 FPS (frames per second) to be the go-to framerate.

The device is expected to ship with 32GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of NVME SSD storage, which should be plenty of room if you go for this configuration option.

As Lenovo explained in a Legion Go Q&A earlier this year, the Legion Go 2 will have a VRR-capable OLED panel, likely coming in at 8.8 inches and with Full HD resolution.

Powering the system is a 75Wh battery, which should deliver longer battery life than the original Legion Go. Connectivity is expected to include WI-FI 6E and Bluetooth, though the exact Bluetooth version is yet to be confirmed.

While the non-Extreme version of the Z2 chipset may feel like a letdown to some, it remains a very capable processor that could help keep the overall cost of the device lower.

It might not match the raw power of the Xbox Ally X, but it could still perform similarly to the standard Xbox Ally, offering strong performance for most modern games.

Those who have gone hands-on with the device indicate that it will include improved speakers, with reports describing the audio as clearer and louder, addressing a common complaint with the original Legion Go.

Legion Go 2 rumors

Image 1 of 3 The Legion Go 2 prototype at CES 2025 featured USB-C charging ports on both detachable controllers. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The CES 2025 prototype featured an updated mouse wheel and back button design on the right controller. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central) The buttons for detaching the controllers has also changed as of the Legion Go 2 prototype. (Image credit: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central)

The most recent leak showed only one configuration of the device, but it is widely rumoured that Lenovo will offer two versions of the Legion Go 2.It's verily likely one will have the Z2 Extreme while the other will have the less powerful Z2 chip.

There are also reports that the device will feature a 144Hz refresh rate. While this not been confirmed, it seems likely given that the original Legion Go also supported 144Hz.

On the more speculative side, there are hopes of a potential SteamOS variant. Lenovo recently explored this approach with the Legion Go S, which launched with both SteamOS and Windows versions. The SteamOS model was priced slightly lower than the Windows version and offered better performance in some scenarios.