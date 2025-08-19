World of Warcraft: Midnight — New Gameplay features, Player Housing, release date, everything you need to know

Blast enemies with the power of the Void as the new Devourer Demon Hunter.

Back in 2023, Blizzard Entertainment announced an epic new storyline for its popular MMORPG, World of Warcraft. titled the Worldsoul Saga.

This Saga would tell an epic tale over the course of three expansions, where players would fight to protect the Worldsoul of Azeroth from the evil machinations of the new major villain Xal'atath.

In 2024, we got the first chapter of this saga, World of Warcraft: The War Within, which had us explore the depths of Azeroth while fighting hordes of Nerubians, Goblins, and Ethereals.

Now, we're approaching the second chapter of the Worldsoul Saga and World of Warcraft's eleventh expansion, World of Warcraft: Midnight, which is currently scheduled to be released in 2026, as revealed from its Gamescom 2025 trailer.

This action-packed expansion will feature new Zones to explore, a revamp of classic locales, a Class Specialization for Demon Hunters, a new playable race, new outdoor content, the long-awaited Player Housing system, and more.

Here is everything you need to know about World of Warcraft: Midnight.

What is World of Warcraft: Midnight's release date and platform? It will be released sometime in 2026 on PC.

Xal'atath leads an army of Voidwalkers to destroy Azeroth. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

The release date for World of Warcraft: Midnight is currently sometime during 2026 for PC.

Considering that World of Warcraft: The War Within was released shortly after the Mists of Pandaria: Remix event, I predict that World of Warcraft: Midnight will follow suit and release sometime after the upcoming Legion Remix event.

Is World of Warcraft: Midnight up for pre-order and what does it cost?

How much will World of Warcraft: Midnight cost and is it available for pre-order? World of Warcraft: Midnight is up for pre-order. The Base Edition will cost $49.99, the Heroic Edition will cost $69.99, and the Epic Edition will cost $89.99

Protect the Sunwell from the Voidwalkers. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft: Midnight is now available for pre-order on Battle.Net.

There will be versions of this expansion available for purchase, each containing the base game and several bonus items, mounts, and most importantly — early access for Player Housing.

The base edition will include:

World of Warcraft: The War Within.

World of Warcraft: Midnight.

Level 80 Character Boost.

500 Trader's Tender.

Housing Early Access.

The Heroic Edition will include:

All the content from the Base Edition.

Lightstrider Raiment Transmog Set.

Lightwing Dragonhawk Skyriding Mount.

The Epic Edition will include:

All the content from the Base and Heroic Edition.

Voidstrider Raiment Transmog Set.

Voidwing Dragonhawk Skyriding Mount.

Voidlight Surger Skyriding Mount.

Hopeflutter Pet.

Doomfeathers Pet.

Beta Access to Midnight Expansion.

3 Days Early Access to Midnight Expansion.

Midnight Housing Bundle.

30 Days Game Time.

The Epic Edition will also include a massive Playing Housing Bundle which includes:

Light-infused Rotunda (Light Gazebo)

Void-Corrupted Rotunda (Void Gazebo)

Light-Infused Fountain

Void-Corrupted Fountain

Alleria Portrait - "The Ranger-General" (Decor)

Turalyon Portrait - "The High Exarch" (Decor)

Arator Portrait - "The Redeemer" (Decor)

Xal'atath Portrait - "The Harbinger" (Decor)

What is the story for World of Warcraft: Midnight?

What is World of Warcraft: Midnight's story about? The mysterious Xal'atath continues to cause chaos in Azeroth by assaulting the Sunwell so she can steal its power and its up to the player, the forces of light, and various Elven tribes to stop her.

Midnight | Intercession Cinematic | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

The plot continues from the events of World of Warcraft: The War Within, which had the player chase after the mysterious Xal'atath to the depths and fighting off hordes of evil Nerubians, Goblins, and Ethereals.

In World of Warcraft: Midnight, Xal'atath gains control of an army of dark beings called Voidwalkers. She uses them to invade the elven city of Silvermoon in hopes of steal the power of the mystical Sunwell and use it for her evil plans to destroy Azeroth's Worldsoul.

To stop Xal'atath and her army of Voidwalkers, the player will need help from the Blood Elves and the forces of Light to drive them back into the lifeless Void.

What new gameplay features will World of Warcraft: Midnight bring?

What kind of new gameplay features will be in World of Warcraft: Midnight? World of Warcraft: Midnight will feature the much-requested Player Housing system, a new Class Specialization for Demon Hunters, a new playable race called Haranir, a new outdoor activity called Prey, and tons of new Zones, Dungeons, Delves, Raids, and quality-of-life improvements.

Midnight Gameplay Reveal | World of Warcraft - YouTube Watch On

World of Warcraft: Midnights continues to refine the open-world exploration and TAB-Target-based combat system that has defined World of Warcraft for two decades with an abundance of new gameplay features and improvements.

One of the biggest new features of this expansion is the long-awaited Player Housing system, which fans have been requesting for nearly 20 years.

Get your adventurer a house to relax in between Raiding and Dungeon crawling. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

This system allows players to buy a house for their characters to rest in between adventures.

You can decorate them with furniture and décor earned from Dungeons, raids, achievements, questlines, crafting, holidays, Endeavors, and even the Auction House.

Players can also set up neighborhoods in Public or Private servers (maintained by Guilds or Charters) that support up to 50 players.

Neighborhoods can be upgraded with NPCS, themed décor, and other items by participating in Monthly Endeavor activities or acquiring Community Coupons and Neighborhood Favors.

Fight off the vile forces of the Void. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Another new major gameplay feature coming in World of Warcraft: Midnight is 'Prey'.

Prey is a new outdoor activity where you are commissioned by Astalor Bloodsworn from Murder Row in Silvermoon City to hunt down unique boss monsters across the four new Zones of the expansion.

These monsters are categorized in three difficulty tiers: Normal, Hard, and Nightmare. Defeating these monsters will reward you with all kinds of unique cosmetics, mounts, titles and Housing items.

(Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

To help players conquer the Prey system, as well as the expansion's new cavalcade of Dungeons, Delves, and Raids, the game will be offering a Class Specialization for Demon Hunter players called Devourer.

That's right. After nearly a decade since World of Warcraft: Legion, the Demon Hunter class is finally a 3rd Class Specilization (or Spec for short).

Unlike the Havoc and Vengeance Specs, which are pure melee DPS and melee Tank playstyles respectively, Devourer is a mid-range DPS Spec that allows the player to attack with a variety of melee and ranged magic attacks.

These come in the form of fast scythe strikes and blasting enemies with Void-empowered rays and Cosmic magic spells like summoning black holes.

Devourer Demon Hunters can also maintain their transformed state by harvesting souls during combat.

The Haranir is a new playable race coming to World of Warcraft: Midnight. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Another new addition to the player's arsenal is the new playable Haranir race. These are bat-looking humanoids which debuted during World of Warcraft: The War Within and will be joining the fight to stop Xal'atath in World of Warcraft: Midnight.

They have the Racial ability to transform into giant bats and can take up the following Classes: Warrior, Hunter, Rogue, Priest, Shaman, Mage, Warlock, Monk, and Druid.

Silvermoon City has been completely reimagined with updated graphics and architecture. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

Other new gameplay additions that this expansion will bring include:

A completely revamped version of Silvermoon City, with every building redone with updated graphics and details.

Four new Zones to explore,

Eight new Dungeons, seven new Delves, three Raids to fight bosses and loot treasure in.

A Training Ground for PVP where players can practice before fight human players in PVP matches.

A new PVP Battleground Mode called Slayer's Rise where players have to demolish the enemy's bases and take their rival's Domanaar commander.

Alliance-themed Player Housing. (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you're a new player or a returning one, World of Warcraft: Midnight aims to make the new player experience with several improvements.

These include having the Exile's Reach tutorial naturally weave into World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Zones with the numerous updates to that expansion's overall campaign,.

There will also be Story Mode raids for Raszageth, Sarkareth, and Fyrakk, and a simplified version of Skyriding with six shared charges for Surge Forward and Skyward Ascent, and no Vigor bar to help make it easier to learn in preparation for the real thing.

Returning players are granted a new optional tour of the Arathi Highlands by Jaina or Thrall to help them catch up to speed with the story and gameplay changes.

Other story recaps include the newly introduced Lorewalking system, which lets players revisit past storylines from previous expansions, and The War Within Catch-Up.

The War Within Catch-Up is essentially an abridged version of World of Warcraft: The War Within's main campaign quests so players can learn the key plot points leading up to World of Warcraft: Midnight.

What new dangerous locales await you in World of Warcraft: Midnight? (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

There will also be several quality-of-life improvements for the whole game provided by this upcoming PC title.

