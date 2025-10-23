Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition brings new content, better handheld support Nov 10 — and it's coming to Nintendo Switch 2 next year

Fallout 4 is getting another re-release, and this one is coming to Nintendo Switch 2.

It'll soon be time to explore the Wasteland yet again. During Fallout Day 2025, Bethesda Game Studios shared the news that Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is on the way, and is slated to launch across Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on Nov. 10, 2025, a decade after the game's original release.



This new version of the game naturally includes all the DLC and expansions that were released years ago, but also over 150 pieces of Creation Club content and, for the first time, a Creations menu like in Bethesda's Starfield and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. This is meant to make it easier for players to find and install new community-crafted content.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition - Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

While 2025 brings this re-release package to existing platforms, it's also headed to an entirely-new console.



Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch 2, meaning players with Nintendo's latest console will be able to take their adventures on the go. There is no exact release date at this time, but Bethesda says this version will launch at some point in 2026.



This marks the second Bethesda Softworks-published game to be slated for arrival on Nintendo Switch 2, with MachineGames' Indiana Jones and the Great Circle also planned for a 2026 launch on Nintendo's platform.



I'm curious if we'll see any others in the future. Another obvious choice would be id Software's DOOM: The Dark Ages, but we'll have to wait and see.



The developers recently optimized the game so that it runs better on gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck and Xbox Ally, so I have faith the team could get it working in decent shape on Nintendo Switch 2 as well.

Fallout is capping off 2025 in a big way

Season 2 of the Fallout TV series is slated to premiere on December 17. (Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition may be launching next month, but it's hardly the only big Fallout news of the year.



The Fallout TV series is set to return with a December 17 premiere on Prime Video, and new episodes launching weekly. Season 2 has Lucy and The Ghoul drawn into the city of New Vegas, while clips from the teaser trailer indicate we'll see Caesar's Legion, Mr. House, and of course, a Deathclaw.



The first season was a smash hit, so much so that it rapidly became one of Amazon's biggest-ever series and was renewed for a third season well in advance of the second season's premiere.



For anyone that wants more to play, The Ghoul isn't bound to the TV series and will be arriving in Fallout 76 with the upcoming Burning Springs expansion in December. Actor Walton Goggins is reprising his role, so you can look forward to hearing the same seasoned tones when the expansion arrives.



This expansion has The Ghoul handing out bounty targets, with players able to complete contracts and turn them in for some hard-earned Caps.

FAQ

What is Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition? It’s a re-release of Fallout 4 launching on Nov. 10, 2025, marking the game’s 10-year anniversary. It includes all previous DLC plus over 150 pieces of Creation Club content.

What’s new in this version? The Anniversary Edition introduces a Creations menu similar to what’s seen in Starfield and Skyrim, making it easier to browse and install community-made content.

Will it run well on handhelds? Bethesda has optimized the game for devices like Steam Deck and Xbox Ally, and they’ve expressed confidence in getting it to run smoothly on Switch 2.

Is Fallout 4 available on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, like all other Xbox first-party titles, Fallout 4 is currently included in Xbox Game Pass. It's available in the Essential, Premium, Ultimate, and PC-specific tiers.

Where can I watch the Fallout TV series? Season 1 of the Fallout TV series is available to stream on Prime Video, and is also available for purchase on 4K Blu-ray. Season 2 of the series will be available on Prime Video at launch, but it's safe to expect it will eventually come to disc as well.