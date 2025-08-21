The first teaser trailer for the Fallout TV series Season 2 debuted during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025, and there is a lot to take in.



The trailer for Prime Video's critically acclaimed adaptation of the Bethesda Game Studios role-playing games shies away from sharing too much on the story front, instead focusing on the cast of characters and some gory action.



Still, I'm here to do some business (scroll frame-by-frame over and over again) with a big iron on my hip (a mouse, keyboard, and access to the Windows Central CMS), which means I've spent some time figuring out just where this season could be headed based on what little has been shown so far.



If you haven't watch the trailer carefully, you may have missed these details, and the implications they hold for the next chapter of Fallout.

1. The Brotherhood of Steel controls Area 51

It's hard to see, but those words are unmistakable. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

First up, a brief shot establishes some fascinating news, as a Brotherhood of Steel airship is shown hovering over some hangar bays. Look carefully, and you'll see the words "Area 51" on the silos.



This gives the faction an anchor point to establish a base near the West Coast, but there's more.



With control of Area 51, who knows what pre-war secrets the Brotherhood now has access to? As a reminder, aliens canonically exist in Fallout (yes, the Mothership Zeta DLC in Fallout 3, the random encounters in Fallout 4, and the Fallout 76 update are all canon), so it's possible, if unlikely, that the zealots will find otherworldly technology in addition to whatever the U.S. government was developing there.



I'm not expecting the show to go too hard on this aspect, but I'm not ruling it out either.

2. Caesar's Legion...and a new Caesar?

Just who commands these soldiers in Caesar's Legion? (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

It's impossible to miss that Lucy has made her way into a camp of Caesar's Legion. I've seen suggestions that this clip means Caesar's Legion must've canonically won the Second Battle of Hoover Dam, but I don't think that's likely. This could easily be a remnant, a group of stragglers banding together. So, who is leading them?



Whoever they are, they have a laurel reminiscent of the historic Civil Crown, as well as the pointed armor pauldrons of Lanius, the second-in-command of Caesar's Legion during the events of Fallout: New Vegas. So, is this Lanius, or merely someone who scavenged his corpse?

3. We're getting a flashback of the Battle of Anchorage

Cooper (now The Ghoul) previously mentioned he used to wear a suit of armor. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

Part of the conflict between the U.S. and China in the Fallout timeline saw fighting in Alaska, where U.S. soldiers eventually pushed the Chinese out in the months before the atomic bombs fell.



Cooper previously mentioned in the show's first season that he used to wear a suit of armor, and indeed, we get a quick look at him wearing what appears to be T-51 power armor as snow falls in a forest.



I'm betting this is a flashback to his days fighting, which would've partially taken place in Anchorage, Alaska.

4. The Brotherhood of Steel has a fleet of airships

Maximus is running. Probably for good reason. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

Another quick clip in the trailer shows Maximus and an unknown member of the Brotherhood of Steel as they run away across the desert. The kicker? In the sky, we can clearly see THREE airships, with a fourth crashing into the dunes.



In Fallout 4, the Brotherhood commanded only a single airship, the Prydwen, which they are capable of using to great effect. That same airship shows up briefly in the first season of the TV series.



This one clip raises the most questions for me. How has the Brotherhood got this many ships up and running? Have they called in reinforcements from the Eastern division, or is this "merely" the strength of the western group? And what managed to bring an airship down?

5. The power is still on in parts of New Vegas

It's always explosions, no matter where this duo goes. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

This is a smaller thing, but it's still worth noting: During a firefight as an explosion goes off near The Ghoul, you can clearly see that some of the neon signs in New Vegas are still powered on.



While the city looks abandoned in earlier shots in the trailer, this has to imply there's still some level of functionality, and raises further questions regarding exactly what happened here.

6. Yeah...that's a Radscorpion

Pincers. Fun. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

Another quick clip that you could easily be forgiven for missing, but careful examination shows multiple eyes and distinctive pincers in this close-up shot of a creature, meaning that's clearly a Radscorpion.



We did see some mutated wildlife in the first season, with Radroaches, a new breed of Gulpers, and even a Yao Gui, but the Mojave Wasteland has plenty of threats that have remained hidden. Until now, at least.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

7. The Kings now seem to be Ghouls

Lucy has come a long way. (Image credit: Bethesda Softworks / Prime Video)

Finally, I want to point out that there's something strange about the ghouls Lucy is seen gunning down in the trailer. Specifically, they are former members of the Kings.



The Kings were a gang in Fallout: New Vegas that styled their hair and clothes after Elvis Presley. If they've all become feral ghouls, it raises serious questions about how and continues to add to the mysteries of what has happened to this city.

A few months until the premiere

What do you think? Is there something else you've noticed in the trailer that has you theorizing? If so, please let me know!



Fallout Season 2 is set to premiere on Prime Video on Dec. 17, 2025. From there, episodes will drop weekly, eschewing the model used for the first season, which dropped all eight episodes at once.