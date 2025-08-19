As previously promised, the first trailer for the Fallout TV series Season 2 showed up during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2025.



Executive producer Jonah Nolan took to the stage to introduce the trailer for the second season of the massive Prime Video show set in the world of Bethesda Game Studios' role-playing titles.



Nolan was accompanied by showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet, as well as actors Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten. You can see the teaser trailer for Fallout Season 2 below:

Fallout – Season Two Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Across the teaser trailer, we see Lucy MacLean and The Ghoul in pursuit of Lucy's father Hank, who has fled to New Vegas.



"The question is what she's gonna do when she finds her dad," says actress Purnell.



The Mojave Wasteland is a dangerous place however, and the duo are accosted by numerous threats, including what appears to be Caesar's Legion and what is definitely a Deathclaw, one of the apex predators of the nuclear world.



Meanwhile, Maximus is further ingratiated with the Brotherhood of Steel than ever before, and a quick shot shows multiple airships, a sign that the faction's strength seems to be growing more than ever in its pursuit of dominance over the old world's technology.



We've also got some more glimpses of the world before the bombs fell, including what I'm fairly certain is a glimpse of fighting in Alaska, as well as the Mr. House himself (who was already seen briefly in the show's first season).



While we already knew that the second season was set to premiere in December 2025, we now have an exact release date. The Fallout TV series Season 2 is set to begin on December 17, with new episodes dropping weekly.



This is notably a departure from the launch strategy of the first season, which saw all eight episodes made available at once when the series debuted on April 11, 2024.

Fallout Season 2 looks set for a repeat of the first season's success

While we'll have to wait until December 17 to see exactly how things go, the excitement is palpable, and I'm personally expecting this second season to continue the success the show has found so far.



Players of the games and casual newcomers alike didn't really know what to expect when the Fallout TV series was first announced. After all, video game adaptations are extremely hit-or-miss, even if there have been several great shows over the past few years.



Fallout's arrival immediately put concerns to bed, with praise of the dark humor juxtaposed against the serious story, as well as the focus on physical sets and props crafted in loving detail



Fallout quickly became one of Prime Video's biggest shows ever, and as of October 2024, it's reached over 100 million viewers.



If you haven't seen it yet, you can catch up on the first season by watching all eight episodes on Prime Video, or you can snag a 4K Blu-Ray copy. Personally, I really enjoyed the first season, giving it high marks in my review.

