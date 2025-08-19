We got fresh Indiana Jones and the Great Circle DLC gameplay, but what's even better? A Nintendo Switch 2 release announcement

I'm excited to get more Indiana Jones, but it's also great to see the game come to even more platforms.

Gamescom 2025 is kicking off with countless video game announcements and reveals, and that starts with our live coverage of Opening Night Live. During the show, we got another look at the upcoming DLC expansion for one of the best Indiana Jones adventures we've gotten in years, along with some great news.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, the first-person action-adventure game I loved so much I 100% complete it, is getting even bigger with The Order of Giants expansion. New secrets, more puzzles, and fresh enemies are arriving in just a few weeks, but we already knew that — so you can sit back and simply enjoy the gameplay preview we got during the event.

Watch the trailer, though, and you may notice something interesting at the end...

Launch Trailer – Indiana Jones and the Great Circle™: The Order of Giants - YouTube Watch On

Yes, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to another platform, namely the Nintendo Switch 2. The game may have launched on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC originally, but Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames brought it to PlayStation 5 earlier this year. Now, Indy is going handheld.

I assume this also means "The Order of Giants" DLC will be coming to Switch, as well. Either way, I'll be interested to see how this detailed, photorealistic game handles on Nintendo's latest mobile platform.

Bethesda didn't give us an exact release date for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's Switch 2 debut, only that we can expect it at some point in 2026. Hopefully, the upcoming DLC expansion will give us plenty of new content to quench our thirst before that happens.

I can't wait to dive back into the game

Oh yes, I'll definitely be 100% completing this expansion, too. (Image credit: Bethesda, Xbox)

Apart from an annoying bug that prevented me from fully completing the Journal until months after launch, I explored every inch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle right away. There are a lot of reasons I named it my second favorite game of 2024.

This latest trailer gives us some more information on where the journey will take us go — Rome, Italy. It seems we'll continue to investigate the mysterious cult of giants that appeared in the main game, and obviously stir up a lot of trouble in our quest to discover lost artifacts and uncover buried history.

I'm interested to see if MachineGames plans to mix up the gameplay loop with new mechanics or systems. The trailer feels like more of the same, but even if that's true I'll be happy just getting additional game to play through.

I'll be sure to hit this DLC as soon as I can around launch. Those of you who have yet to play Indiana Jones and the Great Circle still have a few weeks to get to it, too.

The Order of Giants officially launches for Xbox, PC, and PlayStation on Sept. 4, 2025. The base game is still (and always will be) available through Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming, too, and subscribers can enjoy a nice discount on the expansion.

In other Gamescom 2025 news, Season 2 of the Fallout TV show got a beefy trailer, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 was officially revealed. The next World of Warcraft expansion also got its standard cinematic reveal trailer. Stay tuned to Windows Central for even more content as the event (and this week) progresses!