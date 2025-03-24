Indiana is after the secret of the Great Circle, taking him all over the globe.

We've known for a while that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was coming to PlayStation 5 some months after its debut on Xbox and PC, and now, we have the release date.

Bethesda Softworks and MachineGames' globetrotting adventure is hitting PlayStation 5 on April 17, with two-day early access for anyone buying the Premium Edition.

You can take a look at the announcement trailer below, which amusingly features Indiana Jones actor Troy Baker talking with Nolan North, another actor known for playing a distinct adventurer...

PS5 Date Reveal - Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle saw critical acclaim when it first launched in December last year, quickly garnering 4 million players and winning multiple awards, including Adventure Game of the Year at the 28th D.I.C.E. awards.

I also absolutely loved this experience, and it was easily my personal game of the year for 2024.

I wrote in my review of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that "From the manner in which every line is delivered and scene is shot to the smirk on Indy's face when solving a puzzle, it's clear that everyone at MachineGames just gets what makes Indiana Jones so special. This is a game that can sit next to the original trilogy with pride."

Hopefully we won't be waiting much longer to learn about the promised Order of Giants story DLC, which is also included in the Premium Edition of the game.

April is packed with game launches just from Xbox

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is joining a number of other games launching in April from across Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Forr new games, Compulsion Games' South of Midnight is launching toward the start of the month on April 8, with early access kicking off five days earlier. Towerborne is also entering Xbox Game Preview on April 29, and both titles are launching in Xbox Game Pass.

There's another late port in the form of Playground Games' Forza Horizon 5, which is launching near the end of the month on April 29, with four day early access for Premium Edition buyers.

As if all that wasn't enough, rumors continue to circle that a remake of Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion is slated to be revealed and launched in April.

Even if that doesn't end up happening, April will be one of the most packed months with different launches from a single company (admittedly across different publishers) that I can remember happening in a long time.

There's perhaps less overlap than it seems at first glance, with Xbox players already having had access to Indiana Jones and Forza Horizon 5, but still, it's something to behold.