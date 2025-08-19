HELLDIVERS™ 2 x HALO: ODST Legendary Warbond | August 26th - YouTube Watch On

The previous unsubtle tease paid off, and it's official: a Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST crossover is on the way, coinciding with the launch of this PlayStation-published hit on Xbox Series X|S consoles.



The Helljumpers are aiding Super Earth with the first-ever Legendary Warbond, which is launching across all versions of Helldivers 2 on Aug. 26, 2025. You can check out what's included with the trailer below:

What is included in the Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Warbond?

(Image credit: PlayStation Studios)

In Halo, ODST stands for Orbital Drop Shock Troopers. In the world of managed democracy, however, it now refers to Obedient Democracy Support Troopers.



The Helldivers 2 x Halo: ODST Legendary Warbond costs 1,500 Credits. For Xbox players who are new to Helldivers 2, Credits can be purchased, but you can also find some occasionally across different missions.



Here are all the weapons included in this Warbond:

MA5C Assault Rifle – An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of Managed Democracy. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass – let it guide you to victory.

– An iconic rifle; the definition of reliable and having taken down countless aliens bent on wiping out humanity, it is time to turn its sights on enemies of Managed Democracy. It comes equipped with the convenient ammo counter and a built-in compass – let it guide you to victory. M7S SMG – Silent and deadly, with caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor; this weapon is ready to spread Freedom to every corner of the galaxy.

– Silent and deadly, with caseless ammo and a non-removable suppressor; this weapon is ready to spread Freedom to every corner of the galaxy. M90A Shotgun – This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies’ eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about Liberty.

– This powerful shotgun carries a kick and has a handy flashlight mounted on it so you can see the fear in your enemies’ eyes before you teach them a valuable lesson about Liberty. M6C/SOCOM Pistol – They say keep your friends close and your sidearm closer. Well, we say that. The standard-issue ODST sidearm is your silent ally in the field – equipped with a built-in laser sight, flashlight, and, for the first time in Helldivers 2, a suppressor to support stealth gameplay. Because sometimes the best way to enforce Peace is quietly…

While my personal favorite (the BR75 Battle Rifle) didn't make the cut, this is honestly more weapons than I expected overall.



I'm especially shocked to see the shotgun included, though I'm quite gleeful we'll be able to inflict on the Terminids and other threats to democracy.



Then, we've got the special armor available, which includes the standard ODST helmet as well as the infamous Recon helmet, which was something of a status symbol back in the days of Halo 3.

A-9 Helljumper – Debuted during the New Mombasa Armor Show, this sleek ensemble is sure to turn heads and blow minds.

– Debuted during the New Mombasa Armor Show, this sleek ensemble is sure to turn heads and blow minds. A-35 Recon – Made famous by the Ministry of Intelligence’s hide-and-seek-and-destroy champion of ’52, this armor has been improved by removing excess shoulder protection.

– Made famous by the Ministry of Intelligence’s hide-and-seek-and-destroy champion of ’52, this armor has been improved by removing excess shoulder protection. Feet First Armor Passive – Applied to both the above armor sets, this passive allows your Helldiver Helljumper to make less noise when moving, become immune to leg injuries, and increases the range of discovering points of interest by 30%.

These armor kits are fairly expected, and that passive kit will help aid in stealth(ier) operations, pairing nicely with the aforementioned silenced weapons.



Finally, there are some assorted cosmetics included.

Honored Heirloom Cape – Should the wearer of this cape perish at the hands of Freedom’s enemies, it is customary to pass the cape on to their bravest child during the funeral, inspiring the next generation to take up arms.

– Should the wearer of this cape perish at the hands of Freedom’s enemies, it is customary to pass the cape on to their bravest child during the funeral, inspiring the next generation to take up arms. Eye of the Clandestine Cape – Those who serve Liberty from the shadows often elect to stay anonymous, moving like traceless spectres through the night. May they watch over us always.

– Those who serve Liberty from the shadows often elect to stay anonymous, moving like traceless spectres through the night. May they watch over us always. More! – The Warbond will also include ODST-themed player cards, a new player title, “Rookie”, and new vehicle pattern in a very familiar color known as Mean Green.

Helldivers 2 marks a brave new world of collaboration for PlayStation and Xbox, with an Xbox franchise being used in the crossover event for a PlayStation-owned game that is also launching on Xbox consoles.



It's a wild time, and it makes me wonder just what could be next in the months ahead.



In the meantime, I'll definitely be hopping back into Helldivers 2 to jump feet first into hell and snag those nice new armor kits and weapons.



Helldivers 2 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X|S on Aug. 26, 2025. It's already available on Windows PC (Steam) and PlayStation 5, and will support full cross-play across all three platforms.

Helldivers 2: at xbox.com Helldivers 2 was one of 2024's biggest and most popular games, and now it's coming to Xbox! PlayStation and Arrowhead's co-op hit is launching on Xbox Series X|S soon, with a new Warbond themed around Halo: ODST gear.



Xbox preorder: Xbox

Also available: CDKeys (Steam)