List of everything new in Halo: Campaign Evolved — missions, weapons, and more
News
By Samuel Tolbert published
Halo: Campaign Evolved introduces a number of changes to make it more consistent with other games in the series, as well as some entirely-new missions.
The next chapter for Halo is a return to its beginning, with Halo Studio unveiling Halo: Campaign Evolved during Halo World Championship 2025.
Utilizing Unreal Engine 5 for new visuals, this is a full remake, and as such there are a large number of changes compared to the original game and the 2011 remaster that's bundled into The Master Chief Collection.
To make things simple, I've compiled a full list of everything new in Halo: Campaign Evolved that we know of so far, and I'll be updating it as more information comes to light.