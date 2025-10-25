Halo: Campaign Evolved doesn't feature PvP multiplayer — here's why the developers chose to focus on co-op

While Halo Studios is rebuilding and expanding the story of Master Chief on Installation 04, as the name suggests, Halo: Campaign Evolved does not feature any player-vs-player multiplayer.



In a group interview at Halo Studios, I asked the developers why the team decided to only focus on the campaign for this remake. They responded by explaining the studio wants something that stands next to the original game, expanding the co-op functionality and making this one thing as good as it can be.



"We're not trying to replace what is a masterpiece in the original. We're trying to basically make something that stands kind of shoulder to shoulder with it, using new tools, new energy, to get a little bit of a fresh take on some things, but honoring the legacy," says executive producer Damon Conn, who notes that having four-player online campaign co-op with cross-play and cross-progression all for the first time was extremely important to get right.



"So, yes, it's a campaign experience, but it's not only a single-player experience. And Halo has been always about reconnecting, a strong sense of community, and then also telling those stories and sharing those experiences together. And we believe that is where, you know, we're really going to be able to bring people together with this new release," Conn added.