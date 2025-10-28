Halo: Campaign Evolved prequel missions tell an entirely new story — bringing new enemies, environments, and more

While developer Halo Studios is remaking the original game's campaign with Halo: Campaign Evolved, the team is also including three new missions, expanding the available story for players to go through in single-player or in co-op.

In a group interview with Halo Studios, the team was asked about the nature of these missions and if they'd be retreading any ground players have already seen in other mediums. Creative director Max Szlagor noted that they would not, and that these missions are "all new," telling a story that hasn't been seen in Halo before.