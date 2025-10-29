Are you a real Halo fan? — Test your knowledge in celebration of Halo Campaign Evolved

With Halo: Campaign Evolved being revealed this past week — a full remake of the original Halo: Combat Evolved — we figured now’s the perfect time to put your skills to the test and see just how much you remember about where it all began.

More quizzes! (Image credit: Xbox Game Studios / Windows Central) The list of Windows Central quizzes continues to grow. You might know your stuff when it comes to Call of Duty: Black Ops, but how will you fare against our other tests?

Back in 2001, Halo: Combat Evolved redefined what console shooters could be. From the first time we land on our first Halo ring to that unforgettable warthog run, it set the standard for storytelling, sandbox design, and multiplayer fun that countless games still chase today.

But Halo didn’t stop there. Halo 2 raised the bar with Xbox Live multiplayer and a story that left players wanting more, while Halo 3 gave us one of the most satisfying conclusions in gaming history — a true “finish the fight” moment that defined a generation of Xbox fans.

To celebrate the announcement of Halo: Campaign Evolved, this quiz focuses primarily on the original Halo: Combat Evolved while throwing in a few questions from Halo 2 and Halo 3 for good measure. From iconic missions and quotes to the more obscure details only a true fan would remember, let’s see how well you really know the trilogy that started it all.

If you made it to the end, nice work! This quiz was never meant to be easy.

With Halo: Campaign Evolved releasing next year, it felt like the right time to revisit where it all started while mixing in a f