Xbox Game Pass is getting Ubisoft+ Classics and some other big new features — but one tier is getting a big, big price increase

Xbox Game Pass is getting a ton of new games today via Ubisoft+, as well as new Fortnite benefits. Ultimate subscribers will have to swallow a 50% price increase to get it, though.

Xbox Game Pass banner
Xbox Game Pass is getting a lot of new benefits, but Ultimate subscribers will have to swallow a big price increase. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden | Microsoft)

What do they say about death and taxes? I'm pretty sure there was no mention of Xbox Game Pass in that old phrase, but ...

Hey! If you're an Xbox fan just kicking off your day, I have a mixed bag of news for you to parse through this morning — pertaining to our old pal Xbox Game Pass.

The good news, and then the bad news

Xbox Game Pass new plans outlined. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Xbox Game Pass is being restructured all up, with some good benefits, with (some) quite hefty price changes.

Game Pass Core and Game Pass Standard are now Game Pass Essential and Game Pass Premium, and Xbox Cloud Gaming is finally shedding its beta tag as it joins all existing tiers (except PC Game Pass).

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Game Pass Tier

Old Benefits & Price

New Benefits & Price

Game Pass Core (now Game Pass Essential)















$9.99/mo (US)
£6.99/mo (UK)

Xbox consoles only

25+ curated console games

Member deals & discounts

Online console multiplayer









$9.99/mo (US)
£6.99/mo (UK)

Xbox, PC, and cloud

50+ curated Xbox, PC, cloud games

Unlimited access to cloud gaming and Stream Your Own Game (longer waiting times)

Member deals & discounts

Online console multiplayer

Microsoft Rewards from gaming up to $25 (25k points)

In-game benefits for Riot Games (and others)

Game Pass Standard (now Game Pass Premium)


















$14.99/mo (US)
£10.99/mo (UK)

Xbox consoles only

Hundreds (200+) of curated console games

Member deals & discounts

Online console multiplayer

New Xbox Game Studios titles added up to a year after launch









$14.99/mo (US)
£10.99/mo (UK)

Xbox, PC, and cloud

Hundreds (200+) of curated Xbox, PC, and cloud games

Unlimited access to cloud gaming and Stream Your Own Game (shorter waiting times)

Member deals & discounts

Online console multiplayer

New Xbox Game Studios titles added up to a year after launch (but not Call of Duty)

Microsoft Rewards from gaming up to $50 per year (50k points)

In-game benefits for Riot Games, Overwatch, etc.

PC Game Pass
















$11.99/mo (US)
£9.99/mo (UK)

Windows PC only

Hundreds (400+) of PC games

Day-one Xbox Game Studios titles (including Call of Duty)

EA Play vault access

Member deals & discounts

In-game benefits for Riot Games (and others)

$16.49/mo (US)
£13.49/mo (UK)

Windows PC only

Hundreds (400+) of PC games

Day-one Xbox Game Studios titles (including Call of Duty)

EA Play vault access

Ubisoft+ classics access (40+ games)

Member deals & discounts

In-game benefits for Riot Games, Overwatch, etc.

Game Pass Ultimate




























$19.99/mo (US)
£14.99/mo (UK)

Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and cloud

Hundreds (400+) Xbox, PC, and cloud games

Day-one Xbox Game Studios titles, including Call of Duty

EA Play vault access

Online console multiplayer

Member deals & discounts

In-game benefits for Riot Games, Overwatch, etc









$29.99/mo (US)
£22.99/mo (UK)

Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and cloud

Hundreds (400+) Xbox, PC, and cloud games

A guarantee of 75+ day one game launches per year

Unlimited access to cloud gaming and Stream Your Own Game (shortest waiting times, 1440p resolution and boosted bitrate)

Day-one Xbox Game Studios titles, including Call of Duty

EA Play vault access

Ubisoft+ classics access

Online console multiplayer

Member deals & discounts

In-game benefits for Riot Games, Overwatch, etc. now includes Fortnite Crew subscription

Both of these main tiers will get a ton of new benefits. Game Pass Core's (now Essential's) library is being doubled in size to over 50 games, and will now include PC and cloud games on top. On that, it will now include unlimited access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, albeit subject to queues. How long these queues will be remain wholly to be seen. The price will not change, but getting access to Xbox Cloud Gaming and additional games is pretty sweet.

Game Pass Standard is now Game Pass Premium as mentioned. Game Pass Premium is being expanded to include PC and cloud games too, and will gain over 40 new back catalogue games as of today, including Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, Hogwarts Legacy, Frostpunk 2, and Diablo IV. It will also get access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, complete with shorter queues. Microsoft guarantees that all Xbox Games Studios titles (excluding Call of Duty ...) will hit the service within a year of launch. The price will also not change. Sweet.

PC Game Pass will get a price increase from $11.99 per month to $16.49, but will now include Ubisoft+ Classics, adding an additional 40 games to the service. It will retain day one access to all Xbox Studios titles on PC, including Call of Duty. It won't get access to cloud gaming, though, sadly.

Finally, the big kicker. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is going up from $19.99 to $29.99 per month, a whopping 50% increase. Microsoft is now promising over 75 day one games per year into the service, on the calibre of titles like Expedition 33 and DOOM: The Dark Ages, as well as Call of Duty. In addition, Ultimate gets Ubisoft+ Classics library, featuring over 40 additional titles, as well as the Fortnite Crew subscription at no additional cost, for free V-bucks and the like. Ultimate also gets Xbox Cloud Gaming's new 1440p resolution and boosted bitrate, with maximum queue priority.

On top of this, Microsoft is also changing how Microsoft Rewards interacts with Xbox Game Pass. Some noticed that direct purchasing of Xbox Game Pass has been removed from the Microsoft Rewards program. Getting Xbox credit is now tied directly to what tier of Xbox Game Pass you're currently in, with Ultimate getting the biggest boost and Essential getting the lowest. There's also an annual cap on how much you can earn towards Xbox credit, supposedly because Microsoft decided it was too generous previously.

New games joining Xbox Game Pass today

There's also a ton of new games joining Xbox Game Pass tiers today, with many of them being from the Ubisoft+ Classics addition, although there are some sneaky non-Ubisoft additions too, like Hogwarts Legacy.

New games in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (October 1, 2025):

New games in Xbox Game Pass Premium (also in Ultimate):

New games in Xbox Game Pass Essential (also in Ultimate and Premium):

A nice boost for the lower tiers, but a hard pill for Ultimate

Xbox Game Pass is one of the industry's most hotly debated topics. (Image credit: Windows Central | Jez Corden)

The restructuring of Xbox Game Pass doubtlessly revolves around Microsoft's move to OEM Xbox console hardware. Things like the Xbox Ally, and another OEM "Xbox PC" I've been researching for 2026 don't really fit well into the old structure unless you're already all the way on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Now, Xbox users who grab an Xbox Ally also get some PC games thrown in, as well as cloud gaming.

Microsoft has spread the PC-oriented benefits of Xbox Game Pass to the lower tiers, shedding the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) tag and boosting resolution on the high end. Blanket cloud gaming access, of course, won't be cheap to run — all that server juice costs money, so it's nice to see it arrive at no additional cost.

But, the massive price increase of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is hard to overlook. It's difficult to see this as anything other than an attempt to mitigate the service's impact on Call of Duty. It's probably no coincidence that these changes are going in right ahead of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's launch in November. Only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will retain access to the latest Call of Duty titles, and Game Pass already got a price bump previously when Call of Duty entered the service prior.

For those who aren't interested in Call of Duty or Fortnite Crew, it now feels a bit like there isn't a particularly great tier available for them. Being able to tailor packages based on playstyle would be ideal, but the system is already complex enough. There's still no sign of a Game Pass Family Plan of sorts, or even an "add additional user" feature like Netflix has. It's hard to know how bad the queues for Xbox Cloud Gaming access will be too for lower tiers once this goes live, which begs the question if it'll even be worth it.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate still has utterly undeniable value, but really only if you're actually using all of the features. With conversations revolving heavily around there being frankly "too much to actually play," it makes me wonder if these changes have been made to actually grow the service in any meaningful way — or are simply designed to mitigate the damage either to, or from Call of Duty entering the service. Call of Duty is a monstrously successful game, but also monstrously expensive to make. The Xbox Game Pass sales cannibalization was probably vacuuming up all the revenue from the service, and it was probably only going to get worse as more people became aware of the option to skip the $70 price point.

If that was true, you'd think the move would be to simply remove Call of Duty from Xbox Game Pass ... but Microsoft used adding Call of Duty to Xbox Game Pass as a way to justify its Activision-Blizzard acquisition to regulators. Maintaining the variety that makes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate popular was probably becoming difficult with Call of Duty vacuuming up all the fees, as Microsoft charges Xbox Game Pass a "tax" back to game studios for projected cannibalized retail sales.

Xbox Game Pass has roughly 35 million subscribers as of writing, but Microsoft hasn't shared any official milestones for quite some time. It remains to be seen if these changes will help the service grow, or actually hurt it.

What do you think? Vote in our poll, and drop a comment.

Jez Corden
Jez Corden
Executive Editor

Jez Corden is the Executive Editor at Windows Central, focusing primarily on all things Xbox and gaming. Jez is known for breaking exclusive news and analysis as relates to the Microsoft ecosystem while being powered by tea. Follow on Twitter (X) and tune in to the XB2 Podcast, all about, you guessed it, Xbox!

