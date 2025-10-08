In a staggering move, Microsoft has upped the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription fee by 50%, prompting widespread outrage among gamers. As players grapple with these new costs, retailers are seizing the moment with limited-time discounts on subscriptions amid this chaos.

In the wake of this controversy, online retailers have decided to take advantage of this chaos during Amazon Prime Day and sell off various discounted subscription times for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which we have rounded up for your perusal.