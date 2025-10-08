We’ve crunched the numbers — this Xbox Game Pass discount is the smartest way to save
Access hundreds of Xbox titles for cheaper fees before Microsoft's price hike of Xbox Game Pass takes effect
In a staggering move, Microsoft has upped the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription fee by 50%, prompting widespread outrage among gamers. As players grapple with these new costs, retailers are seizing the moment with limited-time discounts on subscriptions amid this chaos.
In the wake of this controversy, online retailers have decided to take advantage of this chaos during Amazon Prime Day and sell off various discounted subscription times for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which we have rounded up for your perusal.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will give Xbox players access to online multiplayer, free downloads of hundreds of games, stream and play games on many compatible devices, and much more.
Amazon
$19.99 at Best Buy | $19.99 at Target | $19.99 at GameStop ($18.99 for Pro members) | $19.99 at Staples | $20.39 at Loaded
This will land you three months worth of Xbox Game Pass time for a one-time fee. Amazon's discount may not seem like much but compared to the upcoming price hike, three months at $56.99 compared to the new standard $29.99 monthly will actually save you over $30 in the long-run.
Amazon
$59.99 at Walmart | $59.99 at Best Buy | $59.99 at Target | $59.99 at GameStop ($56.99 for Pro members) | $59.99 at Staples