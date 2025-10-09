Recently, Microsoft has made the controversial decision to raise the price of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's subscription fee by 50%, sparking a massive backlash from gamers.

In retaliation for this price hike, players have unsubscribed from the service or switched to its lower tiers, like PC Game Pass, which Newegg has decided to use this opportunity to sell a discounted three-month subscription code for this PC-only service at $29.99.

Why is PC Game Pass now better than Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's price hike has driven off its fanbase. (Image credit: Microsoft)

There are good reasons why people are abandoning Xbox Game Pass Ultimate in favor of PC Game Pass.

The main one being that PC Game Pass offers many of the same benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at roughly half of the new controversial monthly subscription fee (PC Game Pass being $16.49 while Game Pass Ultimate is $29.99).

PC Game Pass grants players access to over 400 games from the Xbox Game Pass library (including Day One release titles), EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, in-game benefits (Riot Games, Overwatch, etc.), and Microsoft Rewards from gaming up to $50.

The only significant drawbacks are that PC Game Pass is limited to Windows PCs and that you won't have access to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

So if you want to take advantage of this service, you will need a well-built gaming PC or a high-performing Windows-based gaming handheld before considering taking up Newegg's $29.99 offer for three months of PC Game Pass subscription time.

I'd say it's worth it in the long run, as $29.99 for three months will be cheaper than PC Game Pass' upcoming $16.49 price hike, which will ultimately see you pay $49.47 for the same timeframe.

FAQ

What is happening to Xbox Game Pass? Microsoft is restructuring Xbox Game Pass and raising the monthly subscription prices for various tiers. PC Game Pass will see its $11.99 monthly fee raised to $16.49, while Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's $19.99 monthly fee will be increased to $29.99. As for structural changes, PC Game Pass will now include Ubisoft+ Classics (40 extra games) and Day-One releases of Xbox Studios titles such as Call of Duty, but with no cloud gaming. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, meanwhile, will gain 75 Day-One games a year, Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew perks, and improved Xbox Cloud Gaming with 1440p resolution, boosted bitrate, and priority access.

When will the price hike happen? PC Game Pass's new subscription cost will roll out soon — purchasing a discounted subscription now will ensure you will only need to pay the current lower rate for the duration of your prepaid game time.

Can I stack multiple digital codes to prolong my subscription time? Indeed you can. Buying multiple three-month codes and redeeming them back-to-back will lock your PC Game Pass subscription fee at the lower rate for a longer period.

Will my existing subscription be affected by this change? If you have already prepaid for months or even years ahead, your PC Game Pass subscription fee will be locked at the lower rate until your prepaid time expires. Any renewals you pay afterwards will be at the new $16.49 per month fee.

