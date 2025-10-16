In the past month, Microsoft raised the monthly fee of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate by 50%, leading to many players quitting or switching to the cheaper tiers.

Fortunately, Amazon is selling a secret method to help Xbox fans circumvent this price hike by selling 3-month prepaid codes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at $54.99.

Why this deal will help you cheat Microsoft's monthly price hike

This once-beloved service has become too costly for people's liking. (Image credit: Microsoft)

While an 8% discount may not seem like much at first, it's actually a great save to money on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With this 3-month prepaid code, you will gain two months and one free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the cost of three months of the $29.99 price hike, which would've amounted to $89.97.

In other words, Amazon's $54.99 offer for three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will save you $34.98 in the long run, and you don't even need an Amazon Prime Membership to access the deal.

Use this special deal to maintain access to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and save money in the long-run. (Image credit: Microsoft)

What's more is that you stack these codes for a maximum of 36 months of game time.

This will allow you to enjoy all the wonderful perks of this online service like online multiplayer, free download access to hundreds of Xbox games, in-game perks and benefits, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and much more without having to put up with the new monthly price just a while little longer.

Unless we get an early Christmas miracle and Microsoft decides to backpedal on this decision, restoring Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's monthly fee to its original rate.

FAQ

What is happening to Xbox Game Pass? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate has been restructured, causing its £19.99 monthly fee to be raised to $29.99 per month. As a trade-off, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will gain 75 Day-One games per year, Ubisoft+ Classics being added, Fortnite Crew perks, and improvements to Xbox Cloud Gaming with 1440p resolution, boosted bitrate, and priority access.

When will the price hike happen? Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's price hike went live on October 1, 2025, for new subscribers. As for existing subscribers who haven't used prepaid methods, they will feel the effect of this price hike at their next billing cycle, which will take place roughly around November 4, 2025.

Can I stack multiple digital codes to prolong my subscription time? Yes. You can stack multiple three-month codes and redeem them repeatedly to lock your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription to its original rate up to a maximum of 36 months.

Will my prepaid subscription be affected by this change? If your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription has already been prepaid with digital codes before the price hike, the monthly fee will be locked at its original rate until the prepaid time expires. Any future renewals after the prepaid time expires will require the new $29.99 monthly fee.

