Xbox Cloud Gaming just got its biggest upgrade yet — but will anyone pay for it?

Microsoft has upgraded Xbox Cloud Gaming with 1440p resolution, 60FPS, and sharper streams — but the improvements come alongside a 50% Game Pass price hike.

The Logitech G Cloud, with Xbox Cloud Gaming, in the literal clouds.
(Image credit: Windows Central)

Towards the end of the summer, Microsoft dropped a nuclear bomb on the Xbox Game Pass faithful, revealing a steep, 50% price gouging. The internet reacted quite poorly, as you might imagine.

Almost everything seems to be getting more expensive, whether it's electricity bills or basic groceries; the elites running the mega corps seem hellbent on vacuuming up every cent. After Xbox's recent financials, revealing a continued downward trajectory, it offers a hint as to why.