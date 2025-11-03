Xbox Cloud Gaming just got its biggest upgrade yet — but will anyone pay for it?
Microsoft has upgraded Xbox Cloud Gaming with 1440p resolution, 60FPS, and sharper streams — but the improvements come alongside a 50% Game Pass price hike.
Towards the end of the summer, Microsoft dropped a nuclear bomb on the Xbox Game Pass faithful, revealing a steep, 50% price gouging. The internet reacted quite poorly, as you might imagine.
Almost everything seems to be getting more expensive, whether it's electricity bills or basic groceries; the elites running the mega corps seem hellbent on vacuuming up every cent. After Xbox's recent financials, revealing a continued downward trajectory, it offers a hint as to why.
Xbox hasn't been doing that well as of late. Hardware sales have crumbled, and growth seems relatively anemic. As Microsoft focuses on everything except its home-grown Xbox console, CEO Satya Nadella has blamed short-form video like TikTok for eating into the game industry's ability to hold your attention — which is at least partially true.