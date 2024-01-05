Best Xbox deals in January 2024 for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S

While it's easy to find Xbox bundles and deals, they're not always worth your time or money. With a growing number of Xbox console bundles, plus countless retailers both in-store and online, finding a great deal isn't exactly simple. However, we're here to help you make an informed choice on which console to buy and where to purchase it.



While we've seen substantial discounts over the holidays and Black Friday, deals are generally available at different retailers all year round. The discounts may not be as significant, but if you want to buy a console right now, waiting until the holidays again isn't an option. Rather than having to search all the various retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and GameStop yourself, we've scoured them all for you and created the following guide to the best Xbox deals, discounts, and bundles available right now.

Best Xbox Series X deals

Xbox Series X | was $499 now $443.95 at Walmart The Xbox Series X is Microsoft's higher-end gaming console, delivering top visuals and performance in the latest games. While usually far more expensive than its little brother, the Xbox Series S, Walmart's current deal on the stand-alone console shaves off some of the cost. This isn't the lowest price we have seen the console, going as low as $349 during BlacK Friday, but if you don't want to wait this is the best deal at time of writing.

Xbox Series X + Diablo IV | was $559.99 now $447.77 at Walmart For only a few dollars more at Walmart, you can get the Xbox Series X with Diablo 4 thrown in. That's 100s of hours of content to start with and one of the biggest gaming titles launched in 2023, not too shabby.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest and greatest Xbox games at their absolute best, especially when you're bundling the console with incredible titles like Diablo 4. ❌Avoid it if: You don't have a 4K TV or high refresh-rate display that can take advantage of the Xbox Series X, or you'd rather save money and still be able to play all the same games. 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series X review



🤔Best Buy or Walmart: Both Best Buy and Walmart have enhanced customer service if you sign up to their memberships, and sometimes only the free tier is required for stuff like seeing extra discounts. Walmart Plus explained and Best Buy memberships explained.

Best Xbox Series S deals

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle 512GB + 3-months Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | was $299.99 now $289 at Amazon



This isn't the cheapest deal for the Xbox Series S, but it is the best value for money which is why I'm listing it first. That's because in this bundle you get everything you need to get started, including 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with access to hundreds of high-quality games.

Xbox Series S Gilded Hunter Bundle | was $299 now $269 at Walmart The Gilded Hunter bundle is a great choice for people who want to mainly play games like Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys because it comes packed with a bunch of digital goodies for all 3 games. From cosmetics to virtual currency this would make a superb gift.

Xbox Series S 1TB Carbon Black | $349.99 at Dell A normal Xbox Series S offers 512GB of storage for $300. For an extra $50 you can grab the Black 1TB with double storage. There are no current deals on this, but Dell were the only retailer to drop as low as $299.99 over the holidays so they are a retailer worth watching for potential discounts.

✅Perfect for: Those who want to play the latest and greatest Xbox games a with a compact, efficient, digital-only console that doesn't cost too much. ❌Avoid if: You want to play physical games, as the Xbox Series S is an all-digital gaming solution. 🔍Our experience: Xbox Series S review | Xbox Game Pass review



Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S

Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S: Which should you buy in 2024?

The Xbox Series X and S are two of the best consoles you can buy right now, but which should you choose?

Choosing between the Xbox Series X and the Xbox Series S in 2024 can be a challenging decision, given the fantastic features both consoles offer. While each has its strengths, the selection ultimately depends on your gaming preferences and priorities.

Let's delve into the details of the Xbox Series S first. As the more budget-friendly option, it delivers an impressive gaming experience, supporting games at up to 120 FPS. However, its resolution typically maxes out at 1080 or 1440p, unlike the consistently 4K-capable Xbox Series X. Despite this, the Series S boasts various current-gen features, such as Xbox Quick Resume, Smart Delivery, full backward compatibility with Xbox One, Xbox 360, and original Xbox games, FPS Boost, Auto HDR, as well as audio enhancements like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

Priced at $299.99 with 512GB storage, the Xbox Series S is the option that most often sees additional value through bundles and discounts. The Starter Bundle, for instance, includes 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to a plethora of games across Xbox, Windows PC, and cloud platforms. The Series S is an excellent entry point for gamers new to the Xbox platform or those seeking a second console. Its drawbacks include the absence of a physical disc drive, limiting game options to digital downloads, and the relatively modest 512GB storage, though this can be expanded using compatible storage upgrades like the Seagate SSD expansion cards. There is of course now the Xbox Series S 1TB but we've yet to see significant discounts on this newer model.

The Xbox Series X is a different beast entirely, albeit larger and more expensive. With superior capabilities, it can handle the best Xbox games at the highest resolutions, framerates, and visual settings. The Series X comes with 1TB of storage and a physical disc drive that supports 4K Blu-Ray movies. While discounts on the Series X are less frequent, recent Black Friday deals have seen enticing offers, often bundled with acclaimed games like Diablo 4 and Call of Duty.

Microsoft's latest Xbox Series X and Series S have redefined the gaming landscape, introducing a new generation of visuals and exclusive titles with a two-pronged approach to this generation of consoles. If you prioritize top-notch performance, 4K visuals, and advanced features like 120 FPS and ray-tracing, the Xbox Series X is the ideal choice, especially if you have a collection of physical Xbox One games. However, for newcomers looking for a more economical entry into the ecosystem, the Xbox Series S is a compelling option.

Whichever console you choose, you can rest assured you're getting the best prices right here.