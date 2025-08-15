Trump’s changing stance on Intel's "conflicted" CEO Lip-Bu Tan sparks talk of government stake in the chipmaker
From calling for a resignation to weighing investment in the chipmaker, the Trump administration has shifted rapidly on Intel.
A stake in Intel could soon be owned by the United States government. The Trump administration is reportedly considering purchasing part of the chipmaker following a meeting with Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan.
The news, first reported by Bloomberg, comes only one week after Trump said Tan is "CONFLICTED and must resign." At the time, Trump said there "is no other solution to this problem." That turned out not to be the case, however, as Trump has since met with Tan, praised the Intel CEO's "success and rise", and called Tan's journey an "amazing story."
In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that US cabinet members and Tan will make suggestions over the next week. Intel also issued a positive statement regarding the meeting, referring to the interaction as a "candid and constructive discussion on Intel’s commitment to strengthening U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership."
The statement also shared plans to work with the Trump administration, though Intel did not share any details.
Bloomberg's information regarding the US government potentially purchasing a stake in Intel comes from unnamed sources. There is no guarantee that an agreement will be made. As seen over the last two weeks, the thoughts of the Trump administration can change quickly.
“Discussion about hypothetical deals should be regarded as speculation unless officially announced by the administration,” said White House spokesman Kush Desai to Bloomberg — Intel declined to comment on the discussions.
A lot has happened recently regarding Intel and the Trump administration. Here's a quick rundown of the key events.
August 7, 2025: Trump says Intel CEO is "conflicted," calls for resignation
Trump took to social media to express concern regarding Intel's CEO.
"The CEO of INTEL is highly CONFLICTED and must resign, immediately. There is no other solution to this problem," said Trump on Truth Social.
Trump's accusation that Tan is "conflicted" referred to Tan's relationship with Cadence Design Systems, of which Tan used to be CEO.
Cadence Design Systems recently pled guilty to "unlawfully exporting semiconductor design tools to a restricted PRC military university." With that plea came an agreement to pay over $140 million in penalties. Notably, Tan was not listed in the indictment.
Reuters reported earlier this year that Tan invested in hundreds of Chinese companies between 2012 and 2024, some of which had military ties.
August 8, 2025: Intel aims to clear up "misinformation"
Tan shared a letter responding to Trump's call for the CEO to resign. The message reaffirms Tan's love for the United States, discusses his relationship with Walden International and Cadence Design Systems, and expresses a desire to meet with the Trump administration.
"Let me start by saying this: The United States has been my home for more than 40 years. I love this country and am profoundly grateful for the opportunities it has given me. I also love this company," said Tan.
"Leading Intel at this critical moment is not just a job – it’s a privilege. This industry has given me so much, our company has played such a pivotal role, and it's the honor of my career to work with you all to restore Intel's strength and create the innovations of the future. Intel's success is essential to U.S."
He went on to say that he has built relationships with a diverse range of companies over his 40+ years in the industry.
August 11, 2025: Trump meets with Intel CEO
Trump met with Tan to discuss the chipmaker's future.
"The meeting was a very interesting one. His success and rise is an amazing story," said Trump. "Mr. Tan and my Cabinet members are going to spend time together, and bring suggestions to me during the next week."
Intel also discussed the meeting, stating, "Earlier today, Mr. Tan had the honor of meeting with President Trump for a candid and constructive discussion on Intel’s commitment to strengthening U.S. technology and manufacturing leadership."
The company's statement expressed appreciation and stated plans to work with the administration.
August 14, 2025: Trump reportedly considers US buying stake in Intel
Bloomberg reports that the Trump administration is in talks to have the US government purchase a stake in Intel.
Earlier this year, Intel appointed Tan to "restore Intel's position as a world-class products company," Tan's appointment came after the sudden and surprising departure of former Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.
During Gelsinger's tenure, Intel was named as one of the largest beneficiaries of the CHIPS Act. Intel broke ground on an Ohio plant in 2022 that would be one of the largest in the world when completed.
But construction on that plant has since slowed under Tan's leadership. The Ohio plant has faced repeated delays, even before Tan's appointment, with the first unit now expected to be operational around 2030–2031.
The US government's purchase of a stake in Intel could change plans for the Ohio plant and significantly alter the future of Intel.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 930, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
