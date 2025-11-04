Microsoft is investing $15.2 billion in the world's AI hotspot — Why that's great news for NVIDIA and its specialized GPUs

News
By published

With billions flowing into UAE datacenters and export licenses secured, Microsoft’s AI bet is fueling NVIDIA’s dominance.

The &#039;Microsoft&#039; logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen displaying Nvidia logo.
Microsoft's new UAE funding directly benefits NVIDIA's AI GPU sales. (Image credit: Getty Images | Anadolu)

Microsoft has shared details regarding its AI business dealings with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and once again, it seems like NVIDIA has the most to gain.

In a blog post published on November 3, 2025, Microsoft outlines its massive UAE investment plan that began in 2023. Microsoft says that by the end of this year, it will have more than $7.3 billion USD in spending and investments in the country.

The ongoing battle involving AI, GPUs, and export licenses