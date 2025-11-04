Microsoft is investing $15.2 billion in the world's AI hotspot — Why that's great news for NVIDIA and its specialized GPUs

Microsoft has shared details regarding its AI business dealings with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and once again, it seems like NVIDIA has the most to gain.

In a blog post published on November 3, 2025, Microsoft outlines its massive UAE investment plan that began in 2023. Microsoft says that by the end of this year, it will have more than $7.3 billion USD in spending and investments in the country.

Breaking that down a bit, the sum includes a $1.5 billion equity investment in the UAE's AI company, G42. Roughly $4.6 billion has been spent on "capital expenses" surrounding AI datacenters in the UAE. In comparison, another $1.2 billion has been set aside for "local operating expenses and the cost of goods sold."

The $7.3 billion earmarked for the end of 2025 is just half the total investment. Beginning in 2026 and running through until the end of 2029, Microsoft says it plans to invest another $7.9 billion USD in the UAE.

About $5.5 billion more will go towards expanding AI cloud infrastructure (aka data centers), and Microsoft says it plans to share more details about the buildout this week in Abu Dhabi. Tacked on to the sum is another $2.4 billion for additional local operating expenses and selling costs.

Microsoft altogether wants to invest about $15.2 billion in the UAE's AI buildout by the end of 2029, should everything go according to plan.

The ongoing battle involving AI, GPUs, and export licenses