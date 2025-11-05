Microsoft and NVIDIA launch UK hub to fuel the next wave of autonomous AI startups

On November 4, 2025, Microsoft announced a new program for the UK and Ireland, built in partnership with NVIDIA and WeTransact. It is aimed at companies who are building, or ready to build, “agentic AI,” which refers to AI systems designed to take action, complete tasks, and make decisions independently, rather than simply generating text or images.

The program is part of Microsoft’s wider $30 billion investment in the UK’s AI future. That funding is focused on strengthening the region as a global AI hub through new data centres, training, and innovation support for growing tech companies.

How the Agentic Launchpad program works and what participating startups get

Companies already building AI technology and looking to scale can apply now through November 28, 2025, via an online form. Microsoft asks applicants to outline their product vision, technical approach, and how prepared they are to build on Azure, its cloud platform.