"China is going to win the AI race" — NVIDIA CEO makes his boldest claim yet before backtracking hours later

Who's really going to win the AI race? One of the people closest to the situation might have let slip too much.

Jensen Huang, NVIDIA founder and CEO, at a press conference during the APEC CEO summit on October 31, 2025 in Gyeongju, South Korea. (Image credit: Getty Images | Woohae Cho)

The current AI race has two countries that are clear frontrunners, and it's anyone's guess as to who will ultimately pass the hypothetical finish line first.

I'm talking, of course, about the US and China, whose leaders and executives have been at odds several times since the AI boom began a few short years ago.