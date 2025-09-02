On Windows 10 (and 11), certain modern games (for example, Battlefield 6) now require Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 to be enabled because of anti-cheat protections. The only caveat is that these features can only be turned on if your computer supports Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI), not the older legacy BIOS firmware.

If you are running Windows 11, this should not be a concern since both UEFI and TPM 2.0 are mandatory installation requirements. However, if your device is still running Windows 10, you may encounter compatibility issues. The reason is that many older desktops and laptops still use the legacy Basic Input/Output System (BIOS), which does not support TPM or Secure Boot. That means enabling these features takes extra steps to bring your system up to standard.

The main challenge is that most legacy systems use BIOS with the Master Boot Record (MBR) partition style, while UEFI requires the GUID Partition Table (GPT). To meet game security requirements, you must first convert your drive from MBR to GPT, switch the firmware mode to UEFI, and then enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot in the firmware settings.

In this how-to guide, I'll outline the process to enable TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot on Windows 10.

Warning: This is a non-destructive process, but it's still highly recommended to make a full backup of your PC before proceeding in case something goes wrong and you need to recover your setup.

How to convert a drive from MBR to GPT on Windows 10

On Windows 10, you can use the MBR2GPT tool to quickly change the partition style without having to reinstall the operating system.

If you have to switch to UEFI to enable the Secure Boot feature, the best approach is to perform a clean installation of Windows 10. However, if you want to keep your current setup, you can convert the drive to change the system firmware type, but keep in mind that in some situations, you may encounter issues along the way.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before proceeding

If you want to reduce the chances of issues, check that:

The computer supports the UEFI firmware type.

You're running Windows 10 version 1703 or higher.

The setup has the BitLocker encryption feature disabled.

It's not always the case, but you also want to confirm in Disk Management that the current setup doesn't have an empty "2 MB RAW" partition. If it does, delete it before proceeding.

Check partition style type

Before making system changes, check the current settings to determine whether the system is set to MBR or GPT using these steps:

Open Start. Search for Disk Management and click the top result to open the experience. Right-click the drive (where Windows 10 resides) and select the Properties option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click on the Volumes tab. Under the "Partition style" field, if the field reads "GUID Partition Table (GPT)," the drive does not require conversion. However, if you see the "Master Boot Record (MBR)" label, you will need to use the conversion tool.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Cancel button.

Once you complete the steps, if the drive is configured as MBR, you'll have to change the partition style to GPT.

Also, if you need to change the partition, check your device manufacturer's support website to determine if the hardware supports UEFI before proceeding with these instructions.

Convert partition style (offline)

To convert partition style from the Windows Recovery Environment, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Recovery. Click the Restart now button under the "Advanced startup" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click the Troubleshoot option. Click on Advanced options. Click the Command Prompt option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Select your administrator account and sign in (if applicable). Type the following command to validate the drive's requirements and press Enter: mbr2gpt /validate

Quick tip: The mbr2gpt.exe is located in the "System32" folder inside the "Windows" folder. To view all available options, use the mbr2gpt /? command.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Type the following command to convert the drive from MBR to GPT and press Enter: mbr2gpt /convert

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Quick note: The command output in this image indicates that the conversion has completed successfully, but there was an issue with the Windows Recovery Environment. If this happens, once you're in the desktop, run the reagentc /disable and reagentc /enable commands from Command Prompt (admin).

Click the Close button. Click the "Turn off your PC" option.

After completing the steps, the tool will validate the drive and make the necessary changes to convert the partition style.

Once this process is complete, don't try to load the operating system, because it will fail.

Convert partition style (online)

If you want to run the MBR2GPT tool while the operating system is still running, it should work in most cases. However, you may also encounter issues. If you want to avoid problems, you should run the tool offline from the Windows Recovery Environment (see the above steps).

To convert a drive from MBR to GPT while the Windows 10 desktop is loaded, use these steps:

Open Start. Search for Command Prompt, right-click the top result, and select the Run as administrator option. Type the following command to validate the drive and press Enter: mbr2gpt /validate /allowFullOS

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Type the following command to convert the drive to GPT and press Enter: mbr2gpt /convert /allowFullOS

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the tool will perform the changes to convert the drive from MBR to GPT.

After this process is complete, don't try to load the operating system, because it will fail. Instead, power off the computer, and continue with the steps below to switch from BIOS to UEFI.

How to change the firmware type from BIOS to UEFI

After converting the drive to the newer partition style, the computer will no longer boot correctly until you change the firmware type from BIOS to UEFI in the motherboard.

To switch from BIOS to UEFI, use these steps:

Power on the PC.

Quick note: Typically, this process requires pressing one of the function keys (F1, F2, F3, F10, or F12), the "Esc" key, or the "Delete" key as soon as you start the device. However, since these options can always be different, it's best to check your device manufacturer's support website for more specific details.

Open the boot menu page according to your motherboard settings. Change the firmware type to UEFI. Save the changes to reboot the system.

After you complete the steps, the computer should start normally.

How to enable Secure Boot on Windows 10

If the device starts correctly, then the partition style was converted correctly to GPT, the firmware has been successfully switched to UEFI, and you can now enable the Secure Boot feature.

To enable Secure Boot on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Recovery. Click the Restart now button under the "Advanced startup" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click on Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Click the "UEFI Firmware settings" option. Click the Restart button. Open the boot or advanced settings page, depending on your motherboard. Select the "Secure Boot" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Choose the Enabled option. Save the changes to reboot the system.

Once you complete the steps, the Secure Boot feature will be enabled on your device.

How to enable TPM 2.0 on Windows 10

To enable TPM 2.0 on Windows 10, use these steps:

Open Settings. Click on Update & Security. Click on Recovery. Click the Restart now button under the "Advanced startup" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Click on Troubleshoot. Click on Advanced options. Click the "UEFI Firmware settings" option. Click the Restart button. Open the advanced or security page, depending on your motherboard. Select the "TPM" option.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Choose the Enabled option. Save the changes to reboot the system.

After you complete the steps, the TPM 2.0 feature will be enabled on your computer.

It's important to note that, depending on the motherboard, the TPM 2.0 option could appear with different names:

Intel: The equivalent of fTPM on Intel platforms is called Platform Trust Technology (PTT) .

The equivalent of on Intel platforms is called . AMD: On AMD platforms, the fTPM feature is called fTPM or AMD fTPM Switch .

On AMD platforms, the fTPM feature is called or . ASUS: The company often uses the name TPM-SPI for its add-on TPM modules, but for the built-in firmware version, it uses the Intel PTT and AMD fTPM names.

The company often uses the name for its add-on TPM modules, but for the built-in firmware version, it uses the and names. Gigabyte: The company also uses manufacturer-specific names, such as Intel Trusted Technology (PTT) and AMD CPU fTPM .

The company also uses manufacturer-specific names, such as and . MSI: The company often has a "Trusted Computing" section, where you'll find an option to enable "Security Device Support" and then select "TPM Device Selection" and choose the "PTT" or "fTPM" option.

If you can't determine where the option is located, it's best to consult with the motherboard's manual, which you can often find on the manufacturer's support website.

Once you complete these steps, you should now be able to install and play games that require Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 on Windows 10.

More resources

Explore more in-depth how-to guides, troubleshooting advice, and essential tips to get the most out of Windows 11 and 10. Start browsing here: