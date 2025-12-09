Haven's Hollow has a few Easter Eggs to complete, but this one gives you all the Operator perks and it's so simple to do.

The new Resurgence map in Call of Duty: Warzone, Haven's Hollow, has, like its predecessors, some Easter Eggs to complete.

It's a fun little side quest to have in what's otherwise a sweatfest of battling other players, but the Jackalope Easter Egg, in particular, is well worth your time.

Completing it nets you Specialist, the pack that gives your operator every single perk in the game all at once. Not only for you, either. You and one other squad mate can pick up Specialist from this Easter Egg, and it takes maybe 30 seconds to complete.

At least, unless other players are also going after it. Then you might have to work a bit harder.

How to complete the Jackalope Hunt Easter Egg on Haven's Hollow in Call of Duty: Warzone

The main draw of the Jackalope Hunt is the Specialist Pack. Two of them drop, meaning you and a squad mate can both perk up and dominate.

When you drop into Haven's Hollow, head over to Pond. You're looking for basically a magic rabbit running around on the paths around the water. There's no set location, but you'll know it's the right one if it's being followed by a sparkly trail.

It's not the easiest thing to spot, but you'll see a trail following it. When you do, shoot it! (Image credit: Windows Central)

Shoot it, and you'll see a burst of loot explode from it. One of these is the Jackalope, so make sure you pick it up.

With the Jackalope in possession, you now want to head to the Hunting Lodge which can be found on the northern side of Pond.

Once inside, head to the fireplace, and look at the empty trophy mount above it. You'll see a prompt on screen to "mount Jackalope."

Mount it, and you'll see two Specialist Packs come out of the fireplace below. If it's your first time doing the Easter Egg, you'll also see an on-screen reward message, you'll get 4,000 XP, and the Beast Keepsake weapon decal.

But that's all there is to it. This is something that you can repeat in subsequent matches, and having Specialist really gives you an advantage over the competition.

