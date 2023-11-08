Walmart Plus memberships explained: Benefits, cost, deals, and more

If you often buy from one of Walmart's physical locations or from its digital storefront, a Walmart Plus (Walmart+) subscription is definitely worth considering. Memberships come with a variety of valuable benefits, including early access to special offers and deals, free grocery deliveries, free shipping on all orders, and more.

Black Friday 2023 is just a few weeks away, so there's never been a better time to sign up for Walmart+. If you're interested in doing so, we've got you covered with a complete breakdown of everything you need to know about it. Below, you'll find an overview of every perk and reward you get with a membership, along with how much one will set you back monthly or yearly.

Walmart Plus benefits and cost

Free grocery delivery is one of several Walmart+ benefits. (Image credit: Walmart)

While subscriptions like My Best Buy memberships include multiple tiers for customers to choose from, Walmart+ only has one. This keeps things nice and simple, though it also means that there's not anything suitable for folks hoping for either a low-cost or high-end premium tier.

Below, you'll find a full list of each and every benefit you'll get if you decide to sign up for Walmart+.

Early access to Black Friday deals

Member-exclusive prices and product releases

Free grocery deliveries

Free shipping with no order minimum (Marketplace and freight excluded)

Save 10¢/gallon at 14,000+ participating gas stations in the United States

Paramount+ subscription for over 40,000 episodes, movies, and live sports

Free flat tire repair and road hazard warranty at Walmart Auto Care Centers

Get Walmart Cash from Expedia travel

Walmart will pick up returned items from your home

Pay in-store via a mobile phone scan

A Walmart+ membership costs $12.95/month or $98/year, and if you'd like to sign up, head on over to Walmart's membership page. Note that there's a free 30-day trial you can take advantage of if you'd like to try the service out, though notably, you can't take advantage of member-exclusive deals and Black Friday early access if you're using a free trial.

If you currently have a free trial active and you'd like to skip it, all you have to do is pay for a full membership. Once you do, you'll get access to member-exclusive prices and deals.

Walmart Plus Black Friday early access

Early access to Black Friday deals is one of the most attractive parts of a Walmart+ membership. (Image credit: Walmart)

While all of the perks you get from Walmart+ are excellent, the ones that stand out the most are member-exclusive prices and early access to products and deals. This includes Black Friday deals, so if you plan to do lots of shopping during the holidays, a membership will likely be worth it in the long run. Even though a subscription will cost you, you'll save way more than what you'll pay for it with the discounts you'll have access to.

Walmart already has a ton of early Black Friday deals for Walmart+ members that you can check out on its exclusive deals page. More and more are sure to become available as each day passes, so make sure you check back often to see what's on offer.