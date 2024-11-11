This RTX 4050 gaming laptop is only $499 exclusively for Walmart+ subscribers and opens to non-members soon — if stocks last

Exclusively available to Walmart+ subscribers, this deal opens up to everyone at 5 PM ET later today.

That's right, it's not a typo: this RTX 4050 gaming laptop is $600 off for Black Friday 2024, with early access exclusively available to Walmart+ members. The rest of us can buy it from 5 PM ET later today (if it doesn't completely sell out by then,) but anyone with an active subscription can grab it now for $499 with Walmart+.

Walmart+ exclusive HP Victus 15.6-inch 144Hz gaming laptop

Was: $1,099.99 ($600 off)

Now: $499 with Walmart+ membership "This exact Victus model hasn't had any hands-on data to pull insights from. However, it uses the same CPU as Lenovo's customizable LOQ 15 range but opts for a more powerful RTX 4050 GPU seen in entry-level configurations of high-scoring models like Alienware's m16 R2, which will perform far better in budget gaming laptops like this." — Ben Wilson, Senior Editor ✅Perfect for: Gaming at 1080p in less-demanding titles like Minecraft, Roblox, and Stardew Valley. ❌Avoid if: You want to play the latest AAA blockbusters like Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 at the highest visual settings. CPU: Intel 13th Gen Core i5-13420H. GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB. Memory: 16GB DDR4-3200 RAM. Storage: 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. OS: Windows 11 Home. Weight: 5.06lbs (2.29kg.) Warranty: 1-year Limited. Launch date: 2024. 👉See at: Walmart.com Return period: 30 days. Price match? No. Free shipping: With Walmart+ membership.

Can I access this discount without Walmart Plus? Yes, this deal will be open to any customer on November 11 at 5 PM ET. However, anyone with a Walmart+ membership ( $98 $49 per year or $12.95 a month with a free 30-day trial available) gets early access from 12 PM ET. However, stock availability can't be guaranteed for either time.

Is the RTX 4050 good enough for a gaming laptop?

HP's Victus is a no-frills gaming laptop with a smart GPU choice. (Image credit: HP)

For those on the absolute tightest budgets during Black Friday, it's tempting to spring for a gaming laptop in the $500 price range that promises to run the latest games, but often, the internal graphics card (GPU) choice is an underpowered waste of time. It's certainly been the case in affordable gaming laptops I've tested, like the Lenovo LOQ 15IAX9I that paired a high-power Intel 12th Gen Core i5 CPU with an underwhelming Arc A530M GPU from Intel.

The 13th Gen Core i5-13420H processor inside this discounted HP Victus is an 8-core, 12-thread CPU running at up to 4.6GHz and pairs with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM. It's not exactly high-performance memory, as most manufacturers have moved to faster DDR5 modules. Still, it's a reasonable pairing that needs a suitable graphics card that isn't total overkill, and that's where NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU comes in.

Why you should trust me Why you should trust me Ben Wilson Senior Editor, PC Gamer I've been building custom desktop PCs and comparing gaming performance to the latest laptops for years, seeing how the more compact competitors can compete against my full-size rigs loaded with NVIDIA's RTX GPUs.

While the RTX 40-Series launched in 2022, they're still NVIDIA's most recent GPUs until the long-awaited RTX 50-Series is expected to appear in 2025. What makes these GeForce graphics cards so unique, whether on a desktop PC or a laptop aimed at gamers and creators, is the RTX namesake, which includes DLSS 3.5 upscaling and frame-generation tech. Essentially, the RTX 4050 can render games at lower resolutions and modest framerates before using clever tricks at a hardware level to blow up the final image and add in-between frames to deliver smoother frame rates.

It's not that you'll suddenly be able to play AAA titles like Alan Wake 2 with DLSS on such a budget-grade machine, more that you could push modern titles from 'Low' graphical presets to a happy 'Medium' without experiencing extremely sluggish gameplay. Make no mistake: the RTX 4050 for laptops is the absolute entry-level GPU available from market leader NVIDIA and is outperformed by its desktop RTX 4050 equivalent, but it's still a smarter choice for budget gaming laptops than Intel Arc.