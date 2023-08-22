NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 uses a mountain of data and AI to improve ray tracing on RTX GPUs

What you need to know

NVIDIA just announced DLSS 3.5, its latest AI technology that enhances the gaming experience.

DLSS 3.5 has a new feature called Ray Reconstruction that improves the quality of ray-traced images by using artificial intelligence.

NVIDIA shared a list of titles that will support DLSS 3.5, including Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077, and Portal.

The best PC games are about to look even better, thanks to a new feature from NVIDIA. The company just unveiled DLSS 3.5, which is the latest version of the gaming giant's AI-powered game enhancement tech. DLSS 3.5 was trained on five times more data than DLSS 3.

The biggest addition in DLSS 3.5 is Ray Reconstruction, which improves the image quality of ray-traced images by using AI. Reflection, global illumination, and shadows should all appear better with DLSS 3.5 because of Ray Reconstruction.

DLSS 3.5 works with all RTX graphics cards, though obviously the performance of your games and creative apps will differ based on the GPU in your system.

The video above breaks down how DLSS 3.5 improves gaming. It also serves as a quick reminder of how ray tracing works. DLSS 3.5 improves upon its predecessor in several technical areas that are impressive and interesting. But if you don't care about how things have improved, you'll still notice how much they've improved.

With DLSS 3.5 enabled, reflections should appear crisper and show more detail. There will also be less ghosting, resulting in gameplay that looks smoother. Despite the fact that DLSS 3.5 makes games appear better, the tech can also increase a game's performance. Frame rates are higher when running DLSS 3.5 than DLSS 3 because the newer version of the technology is replacing multiple steps with a unified process. The increase is modest but noticeable.

NVIDIA confirmed that the following games will support DLSS 3.5:

Alan Wake 2 Launches October 27th With DLSS 3.5, Full Ray Tracing & Reflex

Cyberpunk 2077 & Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Available This September With DLSS 3.5, Full Ray Tracing & Reflex

Portal with RTX Upgrades To DLSS 3.5 This Fall

DLSS 3.5 is also coming to GeForce NOW when Alan Wake 2, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty launch day-and-date in the cloud. Members can also stream the DLSS 3.5 update for Portal with RTX from the cloud.

DLSS 3.5 has benefits outside of gaming. Creators can use the feature to show improved image quality in real-time without having to wait for a finalized render. Ray Reconstruction will be part of the upcoming releases of D5 Render, Chaos Vantage, and NVIDIA Omniverse.