Gears of War: Reloaded PC System Requirements — Is Your Setup Ready for the Return of Delta Squad?

Delta Squad returns with Gears of War: Reloaded, a remaster from Xbox Game Studios and The Coalition that takes players back through the original game on modern gaming hardware.



With this return of the original Gears of War (debuting for the first time on Steam!) comes higher minimum requirements, as the game takes advantage of more recent processors and graphics cards in order to look better than ever before.



Here are all the details on Gears of War: Reloaded's PC requirements that you need to know about.

Gears of War: Reloaded



Return to Sera and dive into the original brutal campaign with Gears of War: Reloaded, a new remaster packed with extra features like 120 FPS multiplayer support and zero load times in the campaign. It's coming to PlayStation 5 and Steam for the first time, while Xbox players naturally get Xbox Play Anywhere support.



Gears of War: Reloaded — PC requirements and specs

Below, you'll find the exact details for Gears of War: Reloaded's minimum and recommended PC system requirements.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gears of War: Reloaded Minimum Requirements OS Windows 10-19H2 Processor AMD Ryzen 3 (Four Cores) or Intel i5 Skylake Memory 8 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX 480 / RX 5300 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 / 1050 Ti or Intel Arc A380 DirectX Version 12 Storage 70 GB free space

These minimum requirements are extremely reasonable, and I'd genuinely be shocked if anyone playing PC games in the last five years or so doesn't have hardware well above these specifications.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Gears of War: Reloaded Recommended Requirements OS Windows 10 – 22H2 or Windows 11 - 24H2 Processor AMD Ryzen 5 (Six Cores) or Intel i5 Coffee Lake Memory 8 GB RAM Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5600 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 / GTX 1660 Ti / RTX 2070 DirectX Version 12 Storage 70 GB free space

The recommended requirements bump things up a bit, but are still extremely reasonable overall. Even the most recent GPU listed here (the RTX 2070) debuted almost seven years ago.

Gears of War: Reloaded — How to check your PC specs

So, maybe it's been a minute and you don't remember exactly what processor your system has, or you can't recall if you ever got around to adding some more RAM. Don't worry, it's easy to check. Just follow these steps:

Select the Windows taskbar. Type dxdiag in the taskbar. Select dxdiag to see your PC's specifications. Select the System tab for your component details relating to memory (RAM), processors, and your Windows version. Click on Display tab for graphics (GPU) details.

How to upgrade your PC for Gears of War: Reloaded

As mentioned above, the PC requirements for Gears of War: Reloaded are fairly reasonable, and it's extremely unlikely that your gaming PC won't be capable of running the game.



If you are somehow below the requirements (or you meet the minimum, but want to run Gears of War: Reloaded at higher settings), then there are some things you can do to improve your specs by following our various guides below:

Does Gears of War: Reloaded run on gaming handhelds?

While dedicated gaming desktops remain the most popular way of playing PC games, there is a small but growing niche in the form of gaming handhelds. These devices allow players to sacrifice performance for portability, losing the ability to improve most of the internals in exchange for taking games on the go.

Is Gears of War: Reloaded Steam Deck Verified? Yes, Gears of War: Reloaded is Verified for Steam Deck. Looking at the game's requirements, there is no reason to expect that it won't play solidly on Valve's handheld.

Does Gears of War: Reloaded run on ROG Ally and Legion Go? Yes, Gears of War: Reloaded will work on higher-end handheld PCs such as the ASUS ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion Go. Generally speaking, you can expect a game that plays well on the Steam Deck to play just as well or better on devices like the ROG Ally, as these handhelds have stronger internal hardware.



During Summer Game Fest 2025, I had the chance to play Gears of War: Reloaded on the upcoming Xbox Ally X, and it ran smoothly, running at high settings and reaching 90FPS or above in various sequences from the game's frenetic start.

Gears of War: Reloaded is slated to launch on Aug. 26, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Cloud, Windows PC (Steam and Xbox PC), and PlayStation 5. Like all Xbox first-party games, it'll be available day one via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass. Players that buy the game digitally on Xbox can play it on Xbox consoles and PC via Xbox Play Anywhere.