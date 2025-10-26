Call of Duty Black Ops 7 PC requirements — are they surprisingly low... or a graphics card killer?

Hoping to play Black Ops 7 on PC? Here's what you'll need.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is set to launch on November 14 on console and PC, so ahead of that, it's prudent to ensure your rig can cope.

The good news is that, as in previous years, the 2025 release of Call of Duty is fairly light on its hardware needs.

It's also the first Call of Duty to launch in a world where Microsoft has a direct hand in the handheld gaming PC space, so what about going mobile? Here's everything you need to know.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 full system requirements

The good news is that Black Ops 7 has very accessible PC hardware requirements. (Image credit: Windows Central)

For the most part, if you can run Black Ops 6, you'll be able to run Black Ops 7. There are some slight differences, though, mostly if you're using Intel or NVIDIA graphics.

For AMD GPU users, the requirements are the same, likewise the CPU and RAM. The minimum required VRAM has stepped up a little for Black Ops 7, though.

Good news, however, for your storage. For Black Ops 7 it seems Activision has finally learned how not to make the game ridiculously large and bloated, needing around half as much space as Black Ops 6 with everything installed.

Here's a full breakdown of Black Ops 7's PC requirements and how it compares to Black Ops 6.