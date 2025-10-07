With a new Black Ops comes a raft of new Dark Ops challenges to unlock.

With 2025's Call of Duty release being a second Black Ops title in two years, we already have a feel for some of the in-game rewards and challenges to chase after.

Black Ops 7 will follow suit with previous titles, with a series of "Dark Ops" challenges, rewarding players with some of the harder to get Calling Cards upon completion. Dark Ops challenges aren't necessarily the hardest ones, but as their requirements are not listed in the game, it's a little more difficult to target them.

But as soon as players start getting their hands on them, the cat is firmly out of the bag. And so, here we are, compiling a list of all the known Dark Ops challenges you can unlock in Black Ops 7.

Disclaimer This list has been started using Dark Ops challenges present in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta. The full game releases on November 14, 2025, and this list will become more populated after this point.

Complete list of all Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Dark Ops challenges

The Dark Ops challenges started early with some available to get in the Black Ops 7 beta. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has three distinct game modes, all with their own Dark Ops challenges: Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies.

The list below is broken out into those sections, though naturally, there are none yet for the campaign as it doesn't go live until the game launches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Dark Ops challenges

Best of the First — Achieve 1,000 eliminations in multiplayer during the Black Ops 7 beta. Only available until October 9, 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies Dark Ops challenges

Tip of the Spear — Reach round 50 in a single Survival match during the Black Ops 7 Zombies beta. Only available until October 9, 2025.

How to see your Black Ops 7 Dark Ops Calling Cards

Once unlocked, you can view and equip the Calling Cards from the Dark Ops challenges in the Barracks section. (Image credit: Windows Central)

When you complete a Dark Ops challenge, a message will pop up on the screen showing you which you achieved and a little peek at the Calling Card.

To see all of your Dark Ops challenge rewards, along with the rest of the Calling Cards you've earned in Black Ops 7, you need to head to the Barracks tab, and look under Customization.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You're then able to choose any of those you've unlocked to apply to your Calling Card Showcase on your profile, as well as one to be active and seen by folks you're playing with and against.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on Xbox, PlayStation and PC on November 14, 2025. On Xbox it will support Play Anywhere, and additionally it will be available through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.