No, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is not launching early — here’s why

I feel like I've written this post before, because I sort of have. Rumors have been swirling in recent times about Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launching early, and they're not stopping.

The last rumor wasn't even fully bought into by the person releasing it, and the latest, well that seems to be nothing more than a case of a mistake somewhere in PlayStation's systems.

Activision has confirmed to the CharlieIntel folks over at Dexerto that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will still launch on November 14. That's 11 days from the time I write this. And that's it.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on Friday, November 14. There is no early access. There is no change to the release date, an Activision rep has confirmed to us. pic.twitter.com/rllUbJy5ZANovember 2, 2025

There's absolutely nothing to this 'story.' Everything we've heard, everything other outlets have heard, always pointed in the same direction. It pointed at November 14.

So where's this latest kerfuffle come from? A post on X by PlayStation Game Size which gets its information from PlayStation data sent folks into a frenzy.

🚨 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 (PS4)Multiplayer Pack : 11.6 GBZombies Pack : 320 MBCo-op Campaign Pack : 11.9 GBPre-LoadNovember 9, 10AM PT𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞 Campaign/Zombie November 10, 10AM PTMultiplayer November 17, 10AM PT 𝗜𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 :The size and… pic.twitter.com/tFJAyTtCf4October 31, 2025

In this instance, it looks like a simple case of a typo. For one, the same post said multiplayer would be dropping on November 17, which is three days further on from the announced November 14 release date.

Things weren't helped by a (now rectified) post from Forbes which claimed an early access period, but also decided to throw in some additional incorrect information whereby standard edition owners will get a season of Blackcell thrown in.

That's not true as it currently stands, with Blackcell only included in the Vault Edition or the Vault Edition upgrade for Xbox Game Pass players.

That's not to say folks don't want it to launch early. Since the beta started, I wanted them to just keep it running until just before launch. Going back to Black Ops 6 after it was pretty tough, so much so I've eventually just given up, and I'm playing Battlefield 6 REDSEC until Black Ops 7.

Considering everyone's apparently deserted Call of Duty for Battlefield 6 anyway, it sure does seem like there's a lot of people who really want it to drop early. In any case, it isn't, so let's just move along, and wait it out. It's less than two weeks away.

FAQ

When is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 releasing? Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be available on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, on November 14, 2025.

Has Call of Duty ever launched early before? No. While some editions offer early access to campaign or beta modes, the full game has always launched on its scheduled date.

What was the rumor? Some fans speculated that Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 might launch earlier than expected, possibly to capitalize on holiday sales or Game Pass momentum.

Which tier of Xbox Game Pass do I need to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, like all major releases from Microsoft, is exclusive to either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (console and PC) or PC Game Pass (PC only).

Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 an Xbox Play Anywhere title? Yes, it is! For the first time under Microsoft ownership, the 2025 release of Call of Duty supports Xbox Play Anywhere. So you can buy it once, and play it on console and on your PC via the Xbox app.

Do I need Xbox Game Pass to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7? Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 requires at least an Xbox Game Pass Essential subscription for online multiplayer. Only the free-to-play mode, Warzone, is exempt from this requirement.

