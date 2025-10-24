Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 cross-save — can you transfer your progress between Xbox, Steam & Battle.net?
Call of Duty isn't just in one place on PC, so what's the deal with cross-save between the different stores, and your Xbox console?
Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have cross-save?
Yes, it does. When you play Black Ops 7, you're required to set up an Activision account, and it's this that allows you to access your progress on all platforms.
Logging in with this account will immediately synchronize your account if you move between platforms. Whether that's console to PC, or if you decide to move from Game Pass on PC to Steam or Battle.net.
All progress and in-game purchases from the store are applied to your Activision account, not a local account on the platform you're playing on.
Does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 have cross-play?
Yes, it does. By default, Xbox, PC, and PlayStation will all be playing together in multiplayer modes.
Console players in Black Ops 6 have had the option to turn this off and only play with either their same console platform, or all console players. This applied to both ranked and casual multiplayer modes, so there's no reason not to expect the same from Black Ops 7.
I can already hear the groans. Not another account! Yes, it's true, you will need an Activision account to play Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, just as you have with Black Ops 6 before it.
The main positive to this is that, as with games such as Fortnite, it allows you to log in on any platform and immediately pick up where you left off. All your progress will be saved, so don't worry, if you reached Master Prestige and want to move platform, you're not going to have to start all over again.
All in-game purchases such as the battle pass and cosmetics are done with CoD Points, Activision's Call of Duty-specific currency, and as such, are platform-agnostic. Anything you buy will go with you.
It's also worth remembering that for the first time, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title. This doesn't mean you can play on console if you only have a PC Game Pass account. But it does mean you can buy the game once, and play on your Xbox console and through the Xbox app on Windows 11.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 launches on November 14, 2025, on Xbox, PC, PlayStation, and through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.