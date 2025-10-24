Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 cross-save — can you transfer your progress between Xbox, Steam & Battle.net?

Yes, it does. When you play Black Ops 7, you're required to set up an Activision account, and it's this that allows you to access your progress on all platforms.

Logging in with this account will immediately synchronize your account if you move between platforms. Whether that's console to PC, or if you decide to move from Game Pass on PC to Steam or Battle.net.

All progress and in-game purchases from the store are applied to your Activision account, not a local account on the platform you're playing on.