Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — List of bugs and known issues in the beta
If you're diving into the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 beta, here are the known bugs and issues you should know about.
The beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is here, bringing players the first taste of the latest entry in the annual first-person shooter series.
With Treyarch and Raven Software once again in the co-development cockpit after last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, this game is actually a follow-up to an older, beloved entry in the franchise. Black Ops 7 is actually a follow-up to Black Ops 2, bringing back David Mason as a protagonist in what's being described as a "mind-bending" story.
Naturally, there are some bugs, with different problems and issues showing up as players get their hands on the new experience. I'm keeping track of these issues, as well as any known methods of solving the problems, or any official statements from the developers.
Below, I've broken down all the different known issues in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 by the type of mode they directly affect.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — General issues and bugs
Crashes and disconnects
Issue: The game is crashing, causing you to exit to your home screen.
Solution: The exact nature of what causes a crash can be random, but there are steps you can take to help prevent it. Regardless of what you're playing on, make sure your console or PC is in a cool, ventilated spot with good airflow, as the system may crash the game in order to avoid overheating.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — Multiplayer issues and bugs
Overclocks going faster or slower than they should
Issue: The new Overclock system may not be unlocked at the correct rate, going faster or slower than intended.
Solution: Treyarch is aware of the issue, and data is being collected from the beta to help fix it in the full game.
Players show up as Max Level when hitting Level 10
Issue: Players that reach Level 10 in the Black Ops 7 beta are mistakenly showing up as being Max Level.
Solution: This seems to be a display problem only, and advancing to Level 11 will cause it to go away. A fix is also scheduled for the future.
Players are keeping the Gravemaker past expiry
Issue: Players are keeping the Gravemaker Scorestreak past when its timer expires.
Solution: Treyarch has identified the problem, and a fix is scheduled for the future.
The non-host in 2-player parties is getting stuck
Issue: The second player (the non-host) in a two-person party is unable to leave the party.
Solution: Treyarch has identified the problem, and a fix is scheduled for the future.
Main menu reset
Issue: The main menu is sometimes resetting after gathering player info.
Solution: Treyarch has identified the problem, and a fix is scheduled for the future.
If you encounter a problem that hasn't been mentioned here, please let us know. Do bear in mind this list will be updated as time goes on, and we're expecting the full launch of the game to provide fixes for most beta issues (while possibly introducing new ones).
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is slated to launch on Nov. 15, 2025 across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PC (Battle.net, Steam, and Xbox PC), PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4. Like all Xbox first-party games, it's included day one in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass.
