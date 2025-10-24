Will Black Ops 7 launch on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s the latest
The latest Call of Duty is set to launch on November 14, but what's the deal with Xbox Game Pass? Here's what you need to know.
Is Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 on Xbox Game Pass?
The short answer is yes, Black Ops 7 will be available on Xbox Game Pass and will be added as a day one launch.
The longer answer is that it won't be available on every tier of Xbox Game Pass. Both console and PC will be able to play, though.
Which tier of Xbox Game Pass do I need for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?
In line with the recent changes to Game Pass, to get access to day one releases, you need to be on either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Both can access Black Ops 7 on its release day.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, but you will only be able to play on both console and PC with an Ultimate subscription.
Your progress will sync across any platform that Black Ops 7 is available on via your Activision account.
When does Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 release on Xbox Game Pass?
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is a day one release on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass on November 14, 2025.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the second game in the franchise to launch under Microsoft ownership, and as with Black Ops 6 it will be a flagship title for Xbox Game Pass.
Unfortunately, it's locked behind the new $30 a month Ultimate plan if you want to play on Game Pass on console. Unless you absolutely know you need this, PC-first players can save significantly by being on PC Game Pass, instead.
Black Ops 7 is shaping up to make for a stellar year for Call of Duty, though. The recent beta had fans clamoring for more, and its developer, Treyarch, has made some important changes based on feedback from those fans.
Skill based matchmaking (SBMM) will be dramatically reduced by default, changes are being explored to rotational aim assist to reduce the strength of its effects, we'll even get persistent lobbies!
The maps we've seen so far also seem like an improvement on the rather lackluster selection in Black Ops 6. While we were only treated to a small selection, they were all excellent, with a more traditional three-lane approach than many in this year's game.
We still haven't seen anything of the campaign, though we're promised a proper endgame for it this year, as well as its own Mastery Camo grind. Zombies had a small part in the beta, too, and while the story will progress, the overall gameplay, so far at least, seems to be very much like Black Ops 6.
All will be revealed when Black Ops 7 launches on November 14 on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.
There's still an opportunity to grab some Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription time at its older price of $19.99 per month, so if you need it, the time is very much now.