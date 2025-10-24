Will Black Ops 7 launch on Xbox Game Pass? Here’s the latest

In line with the recent changes to Game Pass, to get access to day one releases, you need to be on either Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass. Both can access Black Ops 7 on its release day.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will be an Xbox Play Anywhere title, but you will only be able to play on both console and PC with an Ultimate subscription.

Your progress will sync across any platform that Black Ops 7 is available on via your Activision account.