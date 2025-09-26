This Call of Duty: Black Ops' Zombies mode will push you to the 'beary' limit.

We are less than two months from the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the latest entry in Activision's long-running, hard-hitting, military First-Person Shooter franchise.

To give players an incentive to pre-ordering the game, Activision is hosting an early-access period for its Open Beta Test which include multiplayer mode and Zombies mode.

However, it's not a small price to pay as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has an enormous retail price $69.99. Thankfully, Newegg has come to lighten the toll as it is offering an exclusive 10% discount promo code for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which will take its MSRP to $59.99 upon use.

Newegg is also offering a 10% promo code for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Vault Edition, taking its even higher price tag of $99.99 down to $89.99, so players can get a hold of its additional content for a cheaper price.

Why should I pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Multiplayer Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the latest entry in Call of Duty's popular 'Black Ops' sub-series.

Unlike the mainline Call of Duty series, which focuses on slower-paced, tactical gameplay, the Black Ops games are fast-paced, arcadey shooters where you blitz through condensed multiplayer maps to wipe out enemies as quickly as possible.

In addition, the Black Ops series features single-player campaigns where you play as covert Black Ops agents instead of Special Forces units that usually involve epic cinematic adventures filled with espionage action.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 aims to take this formula and evolve it by incorporating dozens of new advanced weaponry that players can customize, the ability to summon drones and mechs into battle, next-level omnimovement mechanics, loads of complex maps to battle in, and much more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's campaign mode is also looking to be an evolution from previous games, both in story scope and content, as it can be played either solo or with friends in 4-player co-op.

The story is set in 2035, and the world has been ravaged by never-ending wars filled with psychological warfare.

You play as part of an elite JSOC team sent on a mission to infiltrate the Mediterranean city of Avalon to uncover a sinister conspiracy that could spell doom for all if it isn't stopped.

This is easier said than said, as not only will your team have to confront hardened enemy soldiers and killer robots, but also their tragic, traumatic pasts.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 - Official Zombies Gameplay Reveal Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Another staple of the Black Ops series that will be returning in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is Zombies mode. Zombies mode is a co-op horde mode where 4 players must band together to fend off waves of the undead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's take on the series' Zombies mode is looking to be the craziest one yet.

Zombies mode will feature a story-driven campaign called Ashes of the Dead, new types of zombies to fight, like a giant zombie bear, insane new weapons for players to use in battle, a heavily armored truck for players to ride in, nicknamed 'Tessie', and much more.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

With all these advanced new gameplay features and an epic campaign, this game quickly became one of the most anticipated Xbox/PC titles of 2025.

If you're a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, chomping at the bit to get your hands on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and can't wait for its November 14, 2025, release date, Activision is planning to whet your appetite.

Between 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, October 5, 2025, and 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, October 8, 2025, there will be an Open Beta Test available for the general public, where players can experience the game's multiplayer mode and Zombies mode.

If you pre-order the game or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can get early access to the Beta Test on October 2, 2025, for 72 hours.

Going the pre-order route for this early-access Beta test will be a tall order, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has an MSRP of $69.99. Thankfully, the fine folks at Newegg have an exclusive, limited-time discount promo code that will reduce it to a more affordable price tag of $59.99.

If you have extra money to spend and fancy getting some DLC items, Newegg is also offering a 10% promo code for the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which will take its staggering MSRP down from $99.99 to $89.99.

The Vault Edition includes the base game along with several DLC packs, which contain a Battle Pass for Season (with 20 Tier Skips, 1,000 CP, and more), four Operator cosmetic skins for Harper, Karma, T.E.D.D., and Reaper EWR-3, five Masterwork Weapons, and eight Ultra Rarity GobbleGums.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Windows and Steam.

