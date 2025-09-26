Newegg is offering Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 discount codes — pre-order today and enter its early-access Beta Test next week
Experience the chaotic thrills of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's multiplayer and Zombies modes with this 10% discount code.
We are less than two months from the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, the latest entry in Activision's long-running, hard-hitting, military First-Person Shooter franchise.
To give players an incentive to pre-ordering the game, Activision is hosting an early-access period for its Open Beta Test which include multiplayer mode and Zombies mode.
However, it's not a small price to pay as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has an enormous retail price $69.99. Thankfully, Newegg has come to lighten the toll as it is offering an exclusive 10% discount promo code for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which will take its MSRP to $59.99 upon use.
Newegg is also offering a 10% promo code for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Vault Edition, taking its even higher price tag of $99.99 down to $89.99, so players can get a hold of its additional content for a cheaper price.
Prepare for a new era of hardcore, military FPS action with Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. Experience a dramatic single-player, an action-packed multiplayer mode, and survive a chaotic Zombies co-op horde mode.
Pre-order the game to get early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Open Beta Test for a taste of multiplayer and Zombies mode starting October 2, 2025.
See at: Newegg
Alternative store links: $69.99 (Xbox)| $69.99 (Best Buy) | $69.99 (Amazon) | $69.99 (Walmart)
The Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will net you the base game, BlackCell Season 1, Operator Collection, Mastercraft Collection, Ultra GobbleGum Pack, and a Permanent Unlock Token (which will be available at launch).
Pre-ordering the Vault Edition will also grant you early access to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's Open Beta Test starting on October 2, 2025.
See at: Newegg
Alternative store links: $99.99 (Xbox)| $99.99 (Best Buy) | $99.99 (Amazon)
Why should I pre-order Call of Duty: Black Ops 7?
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is the latest entry in Call of Duty's popular 'Black Ops' sub-series.
Unlike the mainline Call of Duty series, which focuses on slower-paced, tactical gameplay, the Black Ops games are fast-paced, arcadey shooters where you blitz through condensed multiplayer maps to wipe out enemies as quickly as possible.
In addition, the Black Ops series features single-player campaigns where you play as covert Black Ops agents instead of Special Forces units that usually involve epic cinematic adventures filled with espionage action.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 aims to take this formula and evolve it by incorporating dozens of new advanced weaponry that players can customize, the ability to summon drones and mechs into battle, next-level omnimovement mechanics, loads of complex maps to battle in, and much more.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's campaign mode is also looking to be an evolution from previous games, both in story scope and content, as it can be played either solo or with friends in 4-player co-op.
The story is set in 2035, and the world has been ravaged by never-ending wars filled with psychological warfare.
You play as part of an elite JSOC team sent on a mission to infiltrate the Mediterranean city of Avalon to uncover a sinister conspiracy that could spell doom for all if it isn't stopped.
This is easier said than said, as not only will your team have to confront hardened enemy soldiers and killer robots, but also their tragic, traumatic pasts.
Another staple of the Black Ops series that will be returning in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is Zombies mode. Zombies mode is a co-op horde mode where 4 players must band together to fend off waves of the undead.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7's take on the series' Zombies mode is looking to be the craziest one yet.
Zombies mode will feature a story-driven campaign called Ashes of the Dead, new types of zombies to fight, like a giant zombie bear, insane new weapons for players to use in battle, a heavily armored truck for players to ride in, nicknamed 'Tessie', and much more.
With all these advanced new gameplay features and an epic campaign, this game quickly became one of the most anticipated Xbox/PC titles of 2025.
If you're a fan of the Call of Duty franchise, chomping at the bit to get your hands on Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and can't wait for its November 14, 2025, release date, Activision is planning to whet your appetite.
Between 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, October 5, 2025, and 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET, October 8, 2025, there will be an Open Beta Test available for the general public, where players can experience the game's multiplayer mode and Zombies mode.
If you pre-order the game or subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can get early access to the Beta Test on October 2, 2025, for 72 hours.
Going the pre-order route for this early-access Beta test will be a tall order, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has an MSRP of $69.99. Thankfully, the fine folks at Newegg have an exclusive, limited-time discount promo code that will reduce it to a more affordable price tag of $59.99.
If you have extra money to spend and fancy getting some DLC items, Newegg is also offering a 10% promo code for the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, which will take its staggering MSRP down from $99.99 to $89.99.
The Vault Edition includes the base game along with several DLC packs, which contain a Battle Pass for Season (with 20 Tier Skips, 1,000 CP, and more), four Operator cosmetic skins for Harper, Karma, T.E.D.D., and Reaper EWR-3, five Masterwork Weapons, and eight Ultra Rarity GobbleGums.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is scheduled to be released on November 14, 2025, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC via Windows and Steam.
Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Alexander Cope is a gaming veteran of 30-plus years, primarily covering PC and Xbox games here on Windows Central. Gaming since the 8-bit era, Alexander's expertise revolves around gaming guides and news, with a particular focus on Japanese titles from the likes of Elden Ring to Final Fantasy. Alexander is always on deck to help our readers conquer the industry's most difficult games — when he can pry himself away from Monster Hunter that is!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.