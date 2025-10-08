One of 2025's biggest games that's yet to come out — and potentially the biggest game of the autumn season — is Battlefield 6, Electronic Arts' latest entry in its beloved one-of-a-kind FPS franchise.

The game is scheduled to come out in just a few short days, with launch times set for the morning of October 10 later this week. I've been scouring the internet for preorder deals on the title ahead of its release, and finally, I've found a sweet one that brings the Xbox version of its $100 Phantom Edition down to $89.99 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys).

Now, that may not be an earthshattering discount, but it's the best (and only) one we have to take advantage of before launch — and it allows you to get access to the full Battlefield 6 experience, plus all of the Phantom Edition's goodies, for less.

Preorder Deal Save 10% Battlefield 6 Phantom Edition: was $99.99 now $89.99 at loaded.com The latest entry in the legendary Battlefield series looks fantastic, and will hopefully bring the franchise back into a positive spotlight after the disappointment of Battlefield 2042. Preorders for the game are available now across all its platforms, though Loaded is the only place you can get its Phantom Edition for a discount (it's on the Xbox version). ✅ Why buy: Large-scale, combined arms teamwork-driven battles on wide variety of maps, return of Battlefield classes, tons of weapons and gadgets to unlock and use, cutting-edge destruction physics, and more Also at: Amazon (PC) | Amazon (PS5)

Standard Edition: Xbox | PC | PS5

There's no doubt — Battlefield 6 is an event

Battlefield 6: Official Launch Hype Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Unfortunately, Battlefield has been through quite a rough patch in recent years, with 2018's Battlefield V met with a mixed reception and 2021's Battlefield 2042 widely disliked outright due to its controversial removal of the series' class-based structure and its gargantuan 128-player servers that were generally considered too large and chaotic.

With Battlefield 6, however, EA and developer DICE are looking to end those dark days and kick off a new golden age for the franchise — and all signs point to the new title living up to those expectations.

Its explosive multiplayer reveal in late July wowed the gaming community with the return of classes, countless new weapons and gadgets to use, enhanced vehicle controls, the most dynamic and advanced map destruction physics ever seen in Battlefield, and more.

Then came its Open Beta weekends in August, which pulled in over 500K players on Steam alone; this broke Call of Duty's concurrent player count record on the platform, and made it abundantly clear that interest in Battlefield 6 is sky-high even with other huge titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and ARC Raiders imminent.

It's not perfect — the lack of an official server browser is a big disappointment for many, as is the decision to primarily focus on Open Weapons playlists that arguably erode the identity of each soldier class — but overall, folks had a ton of fun with Battlefield 6 during its beta, and are chomping at the bit to get back in the action once again.

Here's everything included in the Phantom Edition preorder of Battlefield 6. Note that all of these items sans the Tombstone Pack are exclusive to this more expensive version of the game. (Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Sadly, there aren't any discounts on the $69.99 Standard Edition of Battlefield 6 to take advantage of before launch, but you can snag the $99.99 Phantom Edition for $10 off thanks to the deal I highlighted above. This is effectively the game's "Deluxe Edition," and gives you some exclusive extra goodies and bonuses on top of the full Battlefield 6 experience.

These include black and red "Phantom Squad" skins for each in-game class, along with the Shrouded assault rifle weapon package, the Drop Shadow sniper rifle weapon package, a gunmetal-colored vehicle skin called Chimera, and a variety of smaller cosmetics like stickers and charms.

Notably, you also get a special Battlefield Pro token that will grant you benefits during Battlefield 6 Season 1, which kicks off on October 28. With it, you'll get Season 1's Battle Pass, 25 tier skips for said pass, some exclusive item unlocks, XP boosts to help you level up and unlock new loadout options, and more.

Finally, there's the Tombstone preorder bonus that gives you a soldier skin inspired by the main protagonists of Battlefield 4, though you'll get this if you preorder the Standard Edition as well. Still, it's worth mentioning.

All in all, there's quite a bit of extra stuff in the Phantom Edition, and if you like the look of it, I'd say it's worth the extra $30. That you can snag it for just $20 more instead thanks to this deal is great, though admittedly it's a bummer that this discount is limited to Xbox only. Hopefully we see deals come to other versions of Battlefield 6 in the near future.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!