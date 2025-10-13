Another year of Call of Duty means another year of Monster Energy cosmetics.

As with last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with the impending launch of Black Ops 7, Monster Energy and Activision have partnered up to deliver some exclusive, themed rewards.

The game doesn't launch until November 14, but the promotion is already live, and you can go ahead and claim your rewards ready for launch day.

Here's what you can get, how many ring pulls you need to get it, and importantly, how you go about redeeming them. Because it's a far worse process than it should be.

All the Monster Energy Black Ops 7 rewards

This year's rewards include two weapon blueprints, two operator skins, and a large decal. (Image credit: Monster Energy)

Here's the good part. To get all the rewards, you only need 5 ring pulls from cans of participating Monster Energy drinks. You can drink it, you can pour it away, whatever you like, all you need is the ring-pull.

Underneath there will be a code, and it's this that you'll need later. Recycle the rest of the can.

This year's Monster Energy themed rewards include a large decal, two weapon blueprints, and two operator skins.

Here's the full list, plus the total number of codes you need to have redeemed from cans of the drink:

Energy flash large decal - 1 can

Peacekeeper Mk1 Hyper Green weapon blueprint - 2 cans

Green Fury Operator skin - 3 cans

VS Recon Green Thunder weapon blueprint - 4 cans

Daylight Ripper operator skin - 5 cans

(Image credit: Monster Energy)

Each reward also comes with a single 15 minute 2XP token, also.

Anything you redeem after that initial five total codes will reward you with a 15 minute 2XP token. But, if last year is anything to go by, these will be limited in quantity.

I think this year's rewards certainly look nicer than those from Black Ops 6, especially the Operator skins. Last years didn't fit with the aesthetic of the game at all, but this year they're far more appropriate.

The Peacekeeper MK1 will probably become an early favorite if the beta was anything to go by. Having a blueprint will unlock it, and any attachments on it, straight away, so it's a nice early game edge.

How to redeem Monster Energy Black Ops 7 rewards

We heard you like codes, so enter your code to get another code to enter to get your stuff. Clear? (Image credit: Monster Energy)

This is where the process is a bit of a pain. Essentially, you have to claim the code from the can with Monster Energy, which then generates you Activision codes which you need to redeem on its website.

The first order of business is to create an account on the Monster Energy portal. Once you're logged in, click on Redeem and then enter the code on the back of the ring-pull into the box.

Assuming it's a valid code, you'll see a message like the one below saying you've earned 1 can.

One code, one can earned. Simple. (Image credit: Monster Energy)

I recommend doing this in a batch. For one, the game doesn't come out until November 14, so save up the ring-pulls and do them all at once. It's a time suck, so make it one time suck, not many.

Once you've redeemed all your ring-pulls, go back to the My Rewards section on the Monster Energy portal.

Scroll down, and you'll see a list as in the image below, showing you what you've earned to this point.

Once you've earned rewards, they'll be highlighted in this list. (Image credit: Monster Energy)

Rewards you've unlocked will be highlighted, and next to them, you'll see the word Redeem. Click on this and you'll be given an Activision code.

Now you need to head to Activision's redeem page and paste in that code. Rinse and repeat for every one of your Monster Energy rewards, and you'll need to do the 2XP tokens separately, as well.

Eventually, as you complete the arduous process, you'll have applied all the rewards to your Activision account. If you do this prior to November 14, they'll be there waiting at launch. Any time after, they should show up fairly swiftly.

That's all there is to it. Yes, it's not the slickest process, but hey, it's a once a year thing. And at least you only need 5 cans to get the Monster Energy-themed rewards. As far as Call of Duty cosmetics go, that's not bad value!