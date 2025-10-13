Monster Energy rewards are back for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 — here's how to claim them all
As with last year's Black Ops 6, Call of Duty has partnered with Monster Energy to offer some exclusive rewards. Here's how you get them.
As with last year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with the impending launch of Black Ops 7, Monster Energy and Activision have partnered up to deliver some exclusive, themed rewards.
The game doesn't launch until November 14, but the promotion is already live, and you can go ahead and claim your rewards ready for launch day.
Here's what you can get, how many ring pulls you need to get it, and importantly, how you go about redeeming them. Because it's a far worse process than it should be.
All the Monster Energy Black Ops 7 rewards
Here's the good part. To get all the rewards, you only need 5 ring pulls from cans of participating Monster Energy drinks. You can drink it, you can pour it away, whatever you like, all you need is the ring-pull.
Underneath there will be a code, and it's this that you'll need later. Recycle the rest of the can.
This year's Monster Energy themed rewards include a large decal, two weapon blueprints, and two operator skins.
Here's the full list, plus the total number of codes you need to have redeemed from cans of the drink:
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
- Energy flash large decal - 1 can
- Peacekeeper Mk1 Hyper Green weapon blueprint - 2 cans
- Green Fury Operator skin - 3 cans
- VS Recon Green Thunder weapon blueprint - 4 cans
- Daylight Ripper operator skin - 5 cans
Each reward also comes with a single 15 minute 2XP token, also.
Anything you redeem after that initial five total codes will reward you with a 15 minute 2XP token. But, if last year is anything to go by, these will be limited in quantity.
I think this year's rewards certainly look nicer than those from Black Ops 6, especially the Operator skins. Last years didn't fit with the aesthetic of the game at all, but this year they're far more appropriate.
The Peacekeeper MK1 will probably become an early favorite if the beta was anything to go by. Having a blueprint will unlock it, and any attachments on it, straight away, so it's a nice early game edge.
How to redeem Monster Energy Black Ops 7 rewards
This is where the process is a bit of a pain. Essentially, you have to claim the code from the can with Monster Energy, which then generates you Activision codes which you need to redeem on its website.
The first order of business is to create an account on the Monster Energy portal. Once you're logged in, click on Redeem and then enter the code on the back of the ring-pull into the box.
Assuming it's a valid code, you'll see a message like the one below saying you've earned 1 can.
I recommend doing this in a batch. For one, the game doesn't come out until November 14, so save up the ring-pulls and do them all at once. It's a time suck, so make it one time suck, not many.
Once you've redeemed all your ring-pulls, go back to the My Rewards section on the Monster Energy portal.
Scroll down, and you'll see a list as in the image below, showing you what you've earned to this point.
Rewards you've unlocked will be highlighted, and next to them, you'll see the word Redeem. Click on this and you'll be given an Activision code.
Now you need to head to Activision's redeem page and paste in that code. Rinse and repeat for every one of your Monster Energy rewards, and you'll need to do the 2XP tokens separately, as well.
Eventually, as you complete the arduous process, you'll have applied all the rewards to your Activision account. If you do this prior to November 14, they'll be there waiting at launch. Any time after, they should show up fairly swiftly.
That's all there is to it. Yes, it's not the slickest process, but hey, it's a once a year thing. And at least you only need 5 cans to get the Monster Energy-themed rewards. As far as Call of Duty cosmetics go, that's not bad value!
Richard Devine is a Managing Editor at Windows Central with over a decade of experience. A former Project Manager and long-term tech addict, he joined Mobile Nations in 2011 and has been found on Android Central and iMore as well as Windows Central. Currently, you'll find him steering the site's coverage of all manner of PC hardware and reviews. Find him on Mastodon at mstdn.social/@richdevine
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.