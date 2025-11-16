Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is now desperately trying to stop you from rage-quitting those super sweaty lobbies

We've all quit when we were in a match just not having fun, but Black Ops 7 is trying to convince you to stay.

After I spent 15 hours playing Black Ops 7 Multiplayer all the way to Prestige in the first couple of days, I left to go do some Campaign.

I came back this evening and things felt different. I guess the weekend has been super sweaty, because I couldn't get into a lobby not full of absolute demons.

What I did notice is that Black Ops 7 is now showing a message that pops up when you try to leave a game you're not enjoying. I've dropped a screenshot of it below.

Of the two of these things, people may only care about one of them. (Image credit: Windows Central)

"WARNING: Leaving the game will forfeit your Match Bonus XP, which is typically between 3000-5000 XP. It will also count as a loss."

It's only a suggestion, of course, but of the two things mentioned in that message, there's only one that the majority may care about. Especially right now.

Everyone's grinding their levels, their weapons, their Mastery Camos. Nobody, literally nobody, is playing for a win. Honestly, it's always been my biggest frustration with Call of Duty Multiplayer.

There's so many things people are playing for, but wins is never one of them. I don't think this message, sadly, will change anyone's mind. Maybe if there were actual benefits rewarded for wins, maybe you wouldn't have to play ranked just to be on a team that's trying to be competitive together.

You shouldn't leave your teammates to the wolves, but let's face it, we've all done it and we'll all keep doing it. (Image credit: Windows Central)

This, I think, would be a better solution than a pop-up message that, admittedly, is trying to get you to stay. But there's no real penalty, more so, there's no real reason to try and win.

There's also the fact that if you're a more casual player, the first few days might not have been a great time. The lobbies have been insane, and I genuinely was exhausted, spending the first two days of the game in nothing but Multiplayer.

I play a lot, but it's not like I'm a particularly good PvP player. I can hold my own a lot of the time, but good lord, it's been crazy this year.

I still think it's been pretty good, though, overall. The maps on Black Ops 7 are so much better than the maps on Black Ops 6 — even if everyone seems to want to play Raid all the time.