Here are all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos — Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and Campaign

This year's Call of Duty has more Mastery Camos to grind for than ever, so here's what's up for grabs in Black Ops 7.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 multiplayer reveal screenshots show combat, weapons, score streaks, and maps.
Want a sweet camo for that weapon? There's plenty to choose from! (Image credit: Activision)
Another year, another Call of Duty game, another Camo grind. Black Ops 7 has more Mastery Camos to get compared to recent games, with the addition this year of the campaign endgame, which gets its own set.

That makes 16 in total, four from Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone, respectively.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos — at a glance

Mastery Tier

Campaign

Multiplayer

Zombies

Warzone

Tier 1

Molten Gold

Shattered Gold

Golden Dragon

Golden Damascus

Tier 2

Moonstone

Arclight

Bloodstone

Starglass

Tier 3

Chroma Flux

Tempest

Doomsteel

Absolute Zero

Tier 4

Genesis

Singularity

Infestation

Apocalypse

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign Mastery Camos

The Molten Gold Black Ops 7 Campaign Mastery Camo
(Image credit: Activision)

The campaign's first Mastery Camo is Molten Gold, which I think is the best of the gold camos in Black Ops 7. From there we move up to the gemtastic and sparkly Moonstone.

The final two are the swirly Chroma Flux, and the absolutely gorgeous emerald colored Genesis camo.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Mastery Camos

The Shattered Gold Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Mastery Camo
(Image credit: Activision)

Of course, multiplayer has a set of Mastery Camos to grab, and they'll be some of the first that folks chase. As is traditional, there is Shattered Gold to start things off, but from there it deviates from a more standard diamond, but keeping the gem theme with the crystal-like Arclight.

The stormy Tempest and the space-inspired Singularity round off the collection. Purple fans are eating well again this year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies Mastery Camos

The Golden Dragon Black Ops 7 Zombies Mastery Camo
(Image credit: Activision)

The Zombies Mastery Camos are very definitely themed to the mode, and there are some bangers. Starting out with Golden Dragon, which covers your weapon in, what you assume, are gold dragon scales. Bloodstone is the gem-inspired camo, with a red/pink shimmer to it.

The top two tiers for Zombies are the industrial-themed Doomsteel, and the color changing Infestation which is, as the name implies, infested.

Warzone Mastery Camos