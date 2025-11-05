Here are all of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos — Multiplayer, Zombies, Warzone, and Campaign

Want a sweet camo for that weapon? There's plenty to choose from!

Another year, another Call of Duty game, another Camo grind. Black Ops 7 has more Mastery Camos to get compared to recent games, with the addition this year of the campaign endgame, which gets its own set.

That makes 16 in total, four from Campaign, Zombies, Multiplayer, and Warzone, respectively.

Will they be easy to get? Maybe for some, but it's going to be a grind, as it is every year. But, enough talk, here's what we're looking at for the Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Mastery Camos — at a glance

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mastery Tier Campaign Multiplayer Zombies Warzone Tier 1 Molten Gold Shattered Gold Golden Dragon Golden Damascus Tier 2 Moonstone Arclight Bloodstone Starglass Tier 3 Chroma Flux Tempest Doomsteel Absolute Zero Tier 4 Genesis Singularity Infestation Apocalypse

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Campaign Mastery Camos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The campaign's first Mastery Camo is Molten Gold, which I think is the best of the gold camos in Black Ops 7. From there we move up to the gemtastic and sparkly Moonstone.

The final two are the swirly Chroma Flux, and the absolutely gorgeous emerald colored Genesis camo.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Multiplayer Mastery Camos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

Of course, multiplayer has a set of Mastery Camos to grab, and they'll be some of the first that folks chase. As is traditional, there is Shattered Gold to start things off, but from there it deviates from a more standard diamond, but keeping the gem theme with the crystal-like Arclight.

The stormy Tempest and the space-inspired Singularity round off the collection. Purple fans are eating well again this year.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Zombies Mastery Camos

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision) (Image credit: Activision)

The Zombies Mastery Camos are very definitely themed to the mode, and there are some bangers. Starting out with Golden Dragon, which covers your weapon in, what you assume, are gold dragon scales. Bloodstone is the gem-inspired camo, with a red/pink shimmer to it.

The top two tiers for Zombies are the industrial-themed Doomsteel, and the color changing Infestation which is, as the name implies, infested.