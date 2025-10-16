The X52 Resonator is the new weapon to grab from the Echoes of the Dead event.

The first in-season events have landed in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and one, Echoes of the Dead, is exclusive to multiplayer. The rewards can be used across other modes, but to get them at all, you have to jump into multiplayer and complete the requirements.

Fortunately, even if you're not a regular in the mode, it's a really simple event to complete. The challenges can be done simultaneously, so it's possible to chalk off multiple in a single match.

I managed to complete it in an hour. That means you, too, can complete Echoes of the Dead in an hour, grab the rewards, and be on your merry way. Here's what you need to do.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Echoes of the Dead rewards

There are eight rewards, but you only have to actually earn six, with the weapon skin awarded when you get the rest. (Image credit: Windows Central)

There are eight rewards in total in Echoes of the Dead. Here's a breakdown of what they are and what you have to do to get them

X52 Resonator — Achieve 150 eliminations in multiplayer.

— Achieve 150 eliminations in multiplayer. Arty Incineration finishing move — Finish any multiplayer match with a top three score.

— Finish any multiplayer match with a top three score. GPMG-7 Muzzle Booster attachment — Achieve 50 eliminations in multiplayer with an LMG.

— Achieve 50 eliminations in multiplayer with an LMG. Cool Helm weapon charm — Earn 20,000 total score in multiplayer.

— Earn 20,000 total score in multiplayer. 1 hour 2XP token — Achieve 10 kills with lethal equipment in multiplayer.

— Achieve 10 kills with lethal equipment in multiplayer. Blast Burn Calling Card — Earn 5 Double Kill medals (or better) in multiplayer.

— Earn 5 Double Kill medals (or better) in multiplayer. Weaponry large decal — Achieve 10 kills with melee weapons in multiplayer.

— Achieve 10 kills with melee weapons in multiplayer. Toxic Metal weapon camo (plus Blackcell variant) — Complete all seven other rewards.

Each reward also comes with some bonus XP towards your never ending levelling up process.

On their own, none of these are too taxing. But you can make life as easy as possible for yourself if you want to get it done quickly.

How to complete the Black Ops 6 Echoes of the Dead event in one hour

Hello Stakeout, my old friend. I’ve come to talk with you again. (Image credit: Windows Central)

The way to get the Echoes of the Dead event done quickly is to head into the Stakeout 24/7 playlist. It really is the best place to go for events such as this.

It doesn't matter which match type you play, the compact, enclosed nature of the map means you're surrounded by enemies, and that's what you need for maximum speed.

I also recommend running Strategist, because it's an easy way to get free additional score. As two of the rewards are linked to scoring, the more points you can get, the better. Strategist will give you extra when you capture points in Domination, for example, as well as for destroying opponents' Field Upgrades.

I also recommend running the Molotov, or possibly the Thermo Grenade, to get the lethal equipment challenge done quickly. The Molotov will burn for a little while and has every chance of capturing an opponent blindly sprinting or sliding around.

My loadout for Echoes of the Dead on Stakeout. The weapons are mostly irrelevant save for using an LMG for that specific challenge. (Image credit: Windows Central)

Start out by equipping an LMG, too. You only need 50 eliminations with an LMG to complete that challenge, but those 50 will also count towards getting the X52 Resonator. Doubling up. And at the same time you can be working on lethal equipment kills, Double Kill medals, your scoring requirements, even the melee kills.

For melee, you can't really beat the Combat Knife on Stakeout. It's a one shot kill, so just run around while using any loadout and knock a few off at a time.

If you're struggling to get the Double Kill medals, using either of the balconies or the long hallway are a good shout. You'll find opponents will often stream into them, ripe for the picking.

The final reward is the Toxic Metal weapon camo. (Image credit: Windows Central)

That's the secret, though. Honestly, just keep loading into a Stakeout match and follow the steps I took, and you'll have the whole event finished in about an hour. That includes the time it takes to load in and out of matches, too.

Once you've ticked off all seven challenges, the final reward is the Toxic Metal weapon camo, which you can see above. If you're a Season 6 Blackcell owner, you'll also get a second, animated variant to use on all your weapons.

The Echoes of the Dead event runs until October 23, but you certainly won't need all that time to complete it.

Follow Windows Central on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!