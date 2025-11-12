The Black Ops 7 Camo grind is less stressful than last year, with one big change everyone will love
There's an extra set of Mastery Camos this year with the Campaign being added to the pile, but fortunately, there's less grinding to get the very top tiers.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is here. With it, as is traditional, comes a whole new Camo grind to undertake. This year there are four extra Mastery Camos to get, with the Campaign and its Endgame mode joining the party.
I've seen before launch some folks saying how the new grind is going to be more painful thanks to that extra mode adding even more for completionists to unlock. Fortunately, while much of the Camo grind in this year's game is similar to Black Ops 6, one big change makes it easier at the very top tier.
Once you unlock the final Mastery Camo, it's applied to all weapons at once. This year, you don't have to complete a challenge on each of the weapons to be able to use it. Or any challenge, at all.