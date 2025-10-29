Pro players are using these Xbox and PS5 settings in Battlefield 6 Redsec — level up your controller, graphics, and audio
The definitive Battlefield 6 and Redsec console settings guide: precise aim, perfect visibility, and zero wasted motion.
Battlefield 6 is a fantastic game, selling over 7 million copies within its first three days. RedSec, which hit 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, is also shaping up to be a strong take on the battle royale formula. But if you’re like me and playing on console, there are a few settings you’ll want to tweak first.
These small changes can give you a competitive edge over other players or simply make the game feel smoother and easier to control.
Whether it’s tightening your aim, improving visibility, or making your movement more responsive, a few quick adjustments can make a huge difference once you drop in.
Sniper and rangefinding accuracy
Go all the way to the right where Settings is located.
Press Y or Triangle to change settings when over Controller
Now select Infantry/Passenger Control Mapping
You'll want to scroll down till you find "Range Finder Zeroing if Zoomed"
Now press in L3 (the left thumb stick) when prompted, which is the same as holding your breath when scoped.
For those unaware, the Range Finder is a Sniper Rifle attachment that will automatically zero in on your targets, however, by default this isn't quite automatic so let's fix that:
- Once you unlock the Ranger Finder attachment, go to:
Settings → Controls → Press Y or Triangle → Infantry/Passenger Control Mapping.
- Scroll down and bind Range Finder Zeroing if Zoomed to the same button as Steady Aim (typically L3).
- Now, when you hold your breath, the sniper will auto-detect the correct range to your target if you have the Range Finder attachment.
Core aiming and sensitivity
Now some of this will come down to personal preference but in my experience and what I'm seeing a lot of top players do online is the following:
- Settings → Controller → Edit Settings → Control Settings
- Infantry aim Sensitivity: 38
- Uniform infantry aiming: ON
- Zoom Sensitivity Coefficient: 178
- Field of View: Personal preference, but I like around 105
- Infantry aim input curve: BF1 / BF4
- Stick input acceleration presets: BF4 / BF3 / BFBC
- Aiming left/right acceleration: 12
Controller tuning
Scroll down to the bottom to see Controller Tuning
- Settings → Controller → Edit Settings → Go to the bottom to Controller Tuning
- Vibration: OFF
- Vibration Intensity: 0
- Center deadzone: 4 (left and right stick)
- Axial deadzone: 6 (left and right stick)
- Max input threshold: 100 (left and right stick)
- These settings will be personal preference, so do try and find what works for you.
Movement and interaction
- Settings → Gameplay → Scroll down to Infantry
- Vault Over Sprint: ON
- Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: OFF
- Interact & Reload: PRIORITIZE INTERACT
Double Tap Crouch and Sprint being off will make it so you only have to press crouch once when sprinting in order to slide.
Audio changes to best hear footsteps
Audio settings
- Settings → Audio
- Sound System: Whatever you're using, ideally headphones if available
- Audio Mix: High Dyanmic
These settings should make it so you're able to tell where footsteps are coming from, which will give you a slight edge.