Pro players are using these Xbox and PS5 settings in Battlefield 6 Redsec — level up your controller, graphics, and audio

Battlefield 6 and its new battle royale mode, Redsec, both support cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.

Battlefield 6 is a fantastic game, selling over 7 million copies within its first three days. RedSec, which hit 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, is also shaping up to be a strong take on the battle royale formula. But if you’re like me and playing on console, there are a few settings you’ll want to tweak first.

These small changes can give you a competitive edge over other players or simply make the game feel smoother and easier to control.

Whether it’s tightening your aim, improving visibility, or making your movement more responsive, a few quick adjustments can make a huge difference once you drop in.

Sniper and rangefinding accuracy

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Windows Central) Go all the way to the right where Settings is located. (Image credit: Windows Central) Press Y or Triangle to change settings when over Controller (Image credit: Windows Central) Now select Infantry/Passenger Control Mapping (Image credit: Windows Central) You'll want to scroll down till you find "Range Finder Zeroing if Zoomed" (Image credit: Windows Central) Now press in L3 (the left thumb stick) when prompted, which is the same as holding your breath when scoped.

For those unaware, the Range Finder is a Sniper Rifle attachment that will automatically zero in on your targets, however, by default this isn't quite automatic so let's fix that:

Once you unlock the Ranger Finder attachment, go to:

Settings → Controls → Press Y or Triangle → Infantry/Passenger Control Mapping. Scroll down and bind Range Finder Zeroing if Zoomed to the same button as Steady Aim (typically L3). Now, when you hold your breath, the sniper will auto-detect the correct range to your target if you have the Range Finder attachment.

Core aiming and sensitivity

Now some of this will come down to personal preference but in my experience and what I'm seeing a lot of top players do online is the following:

Settings → Controller → Edit Settings → Control Settings

→ → → Infantry aim Sensitivity: 38

Uniform infantry aiming: ON

Zoom Sensitivity Coefficient: 178

Field of View: Personal preference, but I like around 105

Infantry aim input curve: BF1 / BF4

Stick input acceleration presets: BF4 / BF3 / BFBC

Aiming left/right acceleration: 12

Controller tuning

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) (Image credit: Windows Central) Scroll down to the bottom to see Controller Tuning

Settings → Controller → Edit Settings → Go to the bottom to Controller Tuning

→ → → Vibration: OFF

Vibration Intensity: 0

Center deadzone: 4 (left and right stick)

(left and right stick) Axial deadzone: 6 (left and right stick)

(left and right stick) Max input threshold: 100 (left and right stick)

(left and right stick) These settings will be personal preference, so do try and find what works for you.

Movement and interaction

Settings → Gameplay → Scroll down to Infantry

→ → Vault Over Sprint: ON

Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: OFF

Interact & Reload: PRIORITIZE INTERACT

Double Tap Crouch and Sprint being off will make it so you only have to press crouch once when sprinting in order to slide.

Audio settings

Settings → Audio

→ Sound System: Whatever you're using, ideally headphones if available

Audio Mix: High Dyanmic

These settings should make it so you're able to tell where footsteps are coming from, which will give you a slight edge.