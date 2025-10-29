Pro players are using these Xbox and PS5 settings in Battlefield 6 Redsec — level up your controller, graphics, and audio

How Tos
By published

The definitive Battlefield 6 and Redsec console settings guide: precise aim, perfect visibility, and zero wasted motion.

Battlefield REDSEC gameplay screenshots
Battlefield 6 and its new battle royale mode, Redsec, both support cross-play across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC. (Image credit: Michael Hoglund)
Jump to:

Battlefield 6 is a fantastic game, selling over 7 million copies within its first three days. RedSec, which hit 500,000 concurrent players on Steam, is also shaping up to be a strong take on the battle royale formula. But if you’re like me and playing on console, there are a few settings you’ll want to tweak first.

These small changes can give you a competitive edge over other players or simply make the game feel smoother and easier to control.

Sniper and rangefinding accuracy

Image 1 of 5
Disable Crossplay on PS
(Image credit: Windows Central)

Go all the way to the right where Settings is located.

For those unaware, the Range Finder is a Sniper Rifle attachment that will automatically zero in on your targets, however, by default this isn't quite automatic so let's fix that:

  1. Once you unlock the Ranger Finder attachment, go to:
    Settings → Controls → Press Y or Triangle → Infantry/Passenger Control Mapping.
  2. Scroll down and bind Range Finder Zeroing if Zoomed to the same button as Steady Aim (typically L3).
  3. Now, when you hold your breath, the sniper will auto-detect the correct range to your target if you have the Range Finder attachment.

Core aiming and sensitivity

Now some of this will come down to personal preference but in my experience and what I'm seeing a lot of top players do online is the following:

  • SettingsController Edit SettingsControl Settings
  • Infantry aim Sensitivity: 38
  • Uniform infantry aiming: ON
  • Zoom Sensitivity Coefficient: 178
  • Field of View: Personal preference, but I like around 105
  • Infantry aim input curve: BF1 / BF4
  • Stick input acceleration presets: BF4 / BF3 / BFBC
  • Aiming left/right acceleration: 12

Controller tuning

Image 1 of 3
Battlefield 6 and RedSec settings highlighted
(Image credit: Windows Central)
  • SettingsController Edit SettingsGo to the bottom to Controller Tuning
  • Vibration: OFF
  • Vibration Intensity: 0
  • Center deadzone: 4 (left and right stick)
  • Axial deadzone: 6 (left and right stick)
  • Max input threshold: 100 (left and right stick)
  • These settings will be personal preference, so do try and find what works for you.

Movement and interaction

  • SettingsGameplay Scroll down to Infantry
  • Vault Over Sprint: ON
  • Double Tap Crouch For Sprint Slide: OFF
  • Interact & Reload: PRIORITIZE INTERACT

Double Tap Crouch and Sprint being off will make it so you only have to press crouch once when sprinting in order to slide.

Audio changes to best hear footsteps

Audio settings

  • Settings Audio
  • Sound System: Whatever you're using, ideally headphones if available
  • Audio Mix: High Dyanmic

These settings should make it so you're able to tell where footsteps are coming from, which will give you a slight edge.

Graphics