Is ARC Raiders coming to Xbox Game Pass? Here's what we know — it's poised to take over the extraction shooter scene when it launches soon

Is ARC Raiders coming to Xbox Game Pass? Unfortunately for hopeful subscribers to the service, ARC Raiders will not be available on Xbox Game Pass across any of its platforms when it launches. However, it may eventually come to the program at some point as many multiplayer games often do.

No Game Pass for now, unfortunately

Pre-Order Trailer | ARC Raiders - YouTube Watch On

2025 has been a fantastic year for gaming already, but it still has quite a few major releases in store for gamers eager to get their hands on exciting new titles. Big names like Battlefield 6 and The Outer Worlds 2 stand out, as does Embark Studios' upcoming extraction shooter ARC Raiders.

ARC Raiders has the potential to join Battlefield and Call of Duty in offering one of the biggest multiplayer shooters of the year, though unlike those games, it's not an FPS. Instead, it's a third-person shooter that gives you an atmospheric over-the-shoulder camera perspective, greatly immersing you in its tense post-apocalyptic setting in which player-controlled Raiders vie for resources as lethal and mysterious PvE robots patrol the abandoned surface of Earth.

Over the course of the last year, ARC Raiders has garnered a ton of interest and excitement, with two closed — but public — well-received playtests bringing it to the attention of thousands of players across its Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, and PS5 platforms. And now, it's just a month away from its full October 30 release, with an upcoming "Server Slam" open beta giving everyone a chance to try the game out freely.

With hype for the title reaching a fever pitch and its release date only a few short weeks away, it's only natural that many gamers are wondering if they'll be able to play ARC Raiders on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft's popular gaming service gives its members access to hundreds of games for a monthly fee, and it's not uncommon for multiplayer games like this one to launch onto the program on day one.

Unfortunately, however, that option won't be there — at least at release. There's been no mention of Game Pass availability for ARC Raiders in any official marketing, and if it's not there now, then it's safe to say that it won't be on Game Pass at launch, either. If you want to play it, you'll need to purchase the extraction shooter for $40 directly.

ARC Raiders Embark Studios's long-awaited, highly anticipated extraction shooter ARC Raiders is finally almost here, and ahead of its launch in late October, you can now preorder the game for $40 on Xbox, PC, and PS5. Preorder at: Xbox | Steam | Epic Games | PlayStation

Could ARC Raiders come to Game Pass?

A close-up screenshot of a player-controlled Raider in one of ARC Raiders' promotional trailers. (Image credit: Embark Studios)

DEAL: Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1-month memberships are $11.59 at CDKeys, giving you access to Microsoft's service for an amazing discount

ARC Raiders may not be coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch, but that doesn't mean it can't make its way onto Microsoft's service at some point in the future. In fact, many multiplayer titles have gotten a Game Pass release months or years after launch, as availability on the program brings games to its millions of subscribers and often helps boost player numbers.

Something worth noting about the game is that it's coming to Xbox on PC at launch with Xbox Play Anywhere support, so it's poised to be very successful on Game Pass if it does ever come to it. Because of its availability on the Xbox app, it would theoretically be playable through Game Pass on both console and PC with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With all of that said, there's not any information that suggests ARC Raiders will come to Game Pass at any point, so it's not something you should expect. Hope for a release in the future, certainly, but keep your expectations in check.

If one ever comes, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be your best option for playing it while also being able to take advantage of things like Xbox Play Anywhere cross-progression and Xbox Cloud Gaming. It's $19.99/month to subscribe to, but you can get a month of game time for just $11.59 at Loaded (formerly CDKeys).