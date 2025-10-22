Is The Outer Worlds 2 on Xbox Game Pass? Microsoft's biggest Xbox RPG of the year is finally almost here — here's what we know
How Tos
By Brendan Lowry published
Obsidian's third 2025 RPG The Outer Worlds 2 arrives soon, but is it on Game Pass?
Is The Outer Worlds 2 on Xbox Game Pass?
Yes, The Outer Worlds 2 will be available to play through Xbox Game Pass at launch on both Xbox and PC. Specifically, it will be on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass day one, with Xbox Game Pass Premium availability coming within one year after launch.
The Outer Worlds 2 is on Xbox Game Pass!
The Outer Worlds 2 - IGN Fan Fest 2025 Gameplay Trailer - YouTube
2025 has been a big year for Microsoft's Xbox gaming division, with Xbox Game Studios publishing several high-profile exclusives like