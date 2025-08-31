I played The Outer Worlds 2 preview four times — here’s what I learned about its branching gameplay
The Outer Worlds 2 preview shows off improved movement, deeper choices, and sharper writing.
Obsidian Entertainment is determined to be the MVP of Xbox this year, with three high-profile releases on its plate. The third and arguably most important of the year is The Outer Worlds 2, coming in a few short months with some adequately ambitious promises for an open-world, sci-fi RPG. And it's coming to Xbox Game Pass at launch.
I leapt at the opportunity to preview The Outer Worlds 2 at home, and while I was disappointed by the scope of the preview build provided to me, I still got a good enough feel for this upcoming Xbox game to be properly excited about the full release. Obsidian rarely misses, and fate isn't set to be challenged by this sequel.
If you're thinking to yourself, "I wasn't a big fan of the first game, I wonder if the second will win me over," though, then I still suggest some caution. Obsidian is sticking to its guns with The Outer Worlds 2 — I argue for the better, but certain RPG fans will claim it's for the worse.
One area, four characters, and a whole lot of bodies left behind
I had hoped my The Outer Worlds 2 preview would be similar to my Avowed preview from late last year, in that I’d be given mostly unrestricted access to the first major area of the game with a chunk of that area’s story.
Sadly, this preview was far more limited, only allowing me to play through the initial hour or so of the game — effectively the tutorial prologue. So, I decided to play through this singular mission four separate times to get a feel for TOW2’s branching gameplay options.
My first character was a snarky and sneaky renegade, able to stealthily dispatch all their foes with a sassy quip at their lips. Next, I played as a violent and reckless ex-convict, using their talent for brutality to pursue the most straightforward path forward — regardless of the consequences.
My third run was in the shoes of a sickly but intensely capable professor, whose intellect and versatile kit of abilities more than made up for their subpar combat skills. Finally — and even though this preview didn’t give me any opportunity to interact with companions — I played as a charismatic and well-spoken lawbringer, aiming to talk rather than shoot my way through every obstacle.
No matter which path I took, though, there were quite a few bodies; don't expect to play The Outer Worlds 2 without shedding blood, unless you're a fan of punishing yourself.
Despite only being able to explore such a modest section of The Outer Worlds 2, I managed to get a good feel for the core gameplay loop and how much flexibility players will have in how they approach different missions and quests.
My initial run as a knife-wielding renegade is how I tend to play most RPGs — a lone wolf that sticks to the shadows. It also felt very familiar to my original The Outer Worlds playthrough, although it highlighted something crucial — how much better movement feels now.
Your character still has proper weight in the world and to their movements, but The Outer Worlds 2 feels more responsive and fluid overall, with upgraded traversal and smoother animations. I had fun stealth-ing my way through this branching area.
My fourth playthrough as a charismatic leader is how I initially believed I'd end up playing The Outer Worlds 2, but now I'm not so sure. On one hand, I was able to successfully talk my way through multiple obstacles — and that was incredibly satisfying. On the other hand, I never had a chance to actually play with any of the new companions, giving another playthrough a chance to impress me.
That would be the nerdiest of the bunch, whose varied skillset opened up a lot of avenues for me, including hacking the area's entire droid security system, rigging explosives to wipe out a squadron of enemies, and translating obfuscated research notes into usable information.
Being able to uncover so many new mysteries on my third go around more than made up for my diminished combat abilities, and I can already see how having a companion at my back would further bring out those positive qualities.
A deeper and more refined RPG, but still "The Outer Worlds"
I was only able to sink a handful of hours into The Outer Worlds 2 (for now), but I'm decently confident Obsidian has another win on its hands here. Visually, the game retains the cartoonish artistic style of its predecessor but with superior cinematics, animations, and environmental details.
Story-wise, writing feels like it has gone up a notch, and I'm more intrigued by the blossoming narrative than I was with the first game. Gameplay is familiar but more polished, buttressed by improved movement, satisfying audio design, and even more dynamic environments.
I'm curious if the character creator I had access to is the complete version planned for launch, as it felt a little light on customization features for your character's appearance and traits. I'm also conscious of performance and stability in the final release, as I only played a small slice (and while I didn't encounter any bugs, I did notice some framerate drops and brief freezes at times).
The moral of the story, though, is that this is still The Outer Worlds. It's a colorful concoction of morbid themes and goofy humor, with intentionally "heavy" gameplay where your player skill, character, companions, story decisions, and the world itself all play major roles. So far, The Outer Worlds 2 feels like more of the first game, but with years of refinement layered on top and the promise of a bigger, bolder universe and narrative.
I can't tell you quite yet just how well The Outer Worlds 2 delivers on that promise, but I can say I'm very excited to play more. The Outer Worlds 2 officially releases on Oct. 29, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Game Pass, and you can expect a full review on Windows Central around that time.
